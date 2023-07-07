6 Board Games That Will Transport You Right Back To Your Childhood

While going out with your mates is fun, sometimes there’s nothing better than staying home and playing board games.

No, not as simple as Monopoly or Uno or Twister. But also not as in-depth as Dungeons and Dragons. We’re talking serious board games. Games that make you play a role or character and get really into it. The kind of games that have you pointing your finger at the person across the table from you because you think they’re lying so they can win.

If you haven’t bought a board game in a while, or are looking for the next fun thing to do with friends, here’s a great list of board games to pick from.

Board games to play at your next hangout

The Mind

The Mind is a cooperative card game where you and your friends need to count in order from 1-100. Except nobody knows who has what cards, and you can’t communicate verbally or through gestures. You’ll need to read your friends’ minds to be able to pass each level.

First Contact

Alien invasions seem scary, but nothing is scarier than being unable to communicate. First Contact has a group of aliens trying to communicate with a group of humans so everyone can live in peace. Of course, the aliens don’t speak any Earth languages, so communication must be made through random symbols. First Contact is a game that is both cooperative and competitive, where you’ll use your allies to win.

The Score

Ever wanted to play a tabletop roleplaying game but don’t have hours to spend making characters and writing scenarios? If so, then The Score is for you. It’s a collaborative storytelling heist game where you and your mates have a deck of 18 prompt cards to help you write and play out a heart-stopping heist story in under 20 minutes.

The game just got backed on Kickstarter, but there’s a print-and-play version you can try out if you can’t wait for it to be delivered.

Just One

Just One is a cooperative party game where you’ll work with your mates to find as many mystery words as you can. One player will pick a card without looking at it and randomly choose a prompt for the other players to describe. Each player who has seen the prompt will need to write down one word to help their teammate guess the mystery word. But if people choose the same word, they cancel each other out, and the clue isn’t revealed.

Secret Hitler

Similar to other hidden identity deduction games like One Night Ultimate Werewolf and Codenames, Secret Hitler is about catching Hitler and the Fascists before they enforce political reform. While it sounds boring on paper, Secret Hitler is about finding out which one of your friends is lying and which ones are telling the truth. It’s not uncouth to shout, “you’re a fascist!” at your best mate while playing this game.

You’ve Got Crabs

A party game from the geniuses behind Exploding Kittens, You’ve Got Crabs is about working with your partner to try and get… crabs. You’ll need to swap crab cards until you have four of the same crab, at which point you’ll need to non-verbally signal to your partner that you’ve got crabs. If they see the signal, they’ll shout “YOU’VE GOT CRABS!” at you. There are so many crabs in this game.

What board game are you going to bring next time you get together with your friends? Between crabs, heists and Hitler, there’s plenty to choose from.