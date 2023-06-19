Did Someone Say Treats? Pet Circle’s Slashing up to 40% off This Month

The good folks over at Pet Circle are throwing a “Feast-ival” sale on pet food right now, which means you can load your furry little friend up on all their favourite treats for a fraction of the cost. Until the end of the month, its slashing up to 40 per cent off your pet’s fave food brands, from Advance to Hills Science and those delicious Greenies dental treats (no one likes a doggo with bad breath).

Pet Circle lets you create Auto Deliveries, so you can just set and forget your fur child’s monthly food shop. You can even include things like litter, monthly tick and worming treatments, pet treats and more in said delivery. Plus, for valued customers like ourselves, Pet Circle will even throw a nice little discount on top. Talk about service!

Anyway, you’re here to shop the best bits from Pet Circle’s current sale, so let’s do just that, shall we?

Making sure your best friend has a delicious, well-balanced diet is super important for their overall happiness and well-being. In other words, don’t skimp on their feed. Pet Circle has a range of top-tier food brands like Royal Canin and Advance for up to 40 per cent off from now until the end of the month. Here are our top picks.

The same goes for your little feline friend. There are still plenty of deals on Advance, Royal Canin, Felix and Paw & Spoon to choose from, so it’s worth having a scroll and seeing what they might like to nibble on.

Any good pet owner knows that the way to their little hearts is usually through their stomachs, so a delicious little treat is always welcome. We’ve rounded up a bunch for both cats and dogs that we’re sure your furry friend will appreciate.

Extra deals on feeding bowls and toys

Feeders are a great way to keep your pets stimulate and entertained. They’re designed to stimulate their mind and force them to use their nose and paws to get to all those delicious treats they’d normally inhale in a second. This means they’re also brilliant for helping alleviate any issues some furry folks may have with indigestion from eating too quickly.

