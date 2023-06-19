‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Did Someone Say Treats? Pet Circle's Slashing up to 40% off This Month

Bree Grant

Published 6 mins ago: June 19, 2023 at 4:14 pm
Filed to:pet food
petssale
Did Someone Say Treats? Pet Circle’s Slashing up to 40% off This Month
Image: iStock
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The good folks over at Pet Circle are throwing a “Feast-ival” sale on pet food right now, which means you can load your furry little friend up on all their favourite treats for a fraction of the cost. Until the end of the month, its slashing up to 40 per cent off your pet’s fave food brands, from Advance to Hills Science and those delicious Greenies dental treats (no one likes a doggo with bad breath).

Pet Circle lets you create Auto Deliveries, so you can just set and forget your fur child’s monthly food shop. You can even include things like litter, monthly tick and worming treatments, pet treats and more in said delivery. Plus, for valued customers like ourselves, Pet Circle will even throw a nice little discount on top. Talk about service!

Anyway, you’re here to shop the best bits from Pet Circle’s current sale, so let’s do just that, shall we?

Shop Pet Circle’s big sale 

Up to 40 per cent off dog food

pet circle sale

Making sure your best friend has a delicious, well-balanced diet is super important for their overall happiness and well-being. In other words, don’t skimp on their feed. Pet Circle has a range of top-tier food brands like Royal Canin and Advance for up to 40 per cent off from now until the end of the month. Here are our top picks.

You can shop up to 40 per cent off dog food here.

Up to 40 per cent off cat food

pet circle sale

The same goes for your little feline friend. There are still plenty of deals on Advance, Royal Canin, Felix and Paw & Spoon to choose from, so it’s worth having a scroll and seeing what they might like to nibble on.

You can shop up to 40 per cent off cat food here.

Up to 30 per cent off treats

Did Someone Say Treats? Pet Circle’s Slashing up to 40% off This Month

Any good pet owner knows that the way to their little hearts is usually through their stomachs, so a delicious little treat is always welcome. We’ve rounded up a bunch for both cats and dogs that we’re sure your furry friend will appreciate.

For dogs: 

For cats: 

You can shop up to 30 per cent off treats here. 

Extra deals on feeding bowls and toys

pet circle sale

Feeders are a great way to keep your pets stimulate and entertained. They’re designed to stimulate their mind and force them to use their nose and paws to get to all those delicious treats they’d normally inhale in a second. This means they’re also brilliant for helping alleviate any issues some furry folks may have with indigestion from eating too quickly.

You can shop for feeding bowls and toys here.

Looking to buy your four-legged friend a coat for the winter? We’ve got a round-up of the best ones right here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

