9 Dog Coats to Keep All Your Good Boys and Girls Nice and Toasty This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over the last few years, pet couture has risen in popularity. So much so that well-known human brands such as Carharrt, Ralph Lauren and Versace have ventured into the world of canine clothing. While dog accessories like tiny backpacks, hats and knitted turtlenecks are on offer, most people tend to settle for decking out their pooch in a nice, winter coat. They’re a practical way of keeping dogs of all shapes and sizes warm when the temperature drops and doesn’t get in the way of activities like playing or going to the toot.

Before you rush out and buy just any jacket, you’ll need to determine what kind of coat your dog needs and how often they’ll need to wear it.

For example, leaner breeds like greyhounds only have one coat of fur, while other dogs tend to have two, so they need to wear a jacket as soon as the temperature drops below 14 degrees. On the other hand, fluffier breeds with thicker coats may only need an extra layer if you live in a cooler climate where it snows.

Smaller dogs that are under 7kgs, puppies and older dogs also tend to feel the cold more, so it’s best to get them a dog coat for the winter. If you’re not sure whether your dog needs a coat, keep an eye on them as the temperature drops, and if you notice any of the physical signs that they’re cold (e.g. shivering, hunched over frame or attempting to lift its little paws off the ground), it could be worth investing in one.

As for a fit, you’ll want a jacket that doesn’t rub or chafe as your dog moves, and you certainly don’t want it to irritate their skin. We’d also recommend picking one that’s machine washable since your dog is bound to get it dirty at some point.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of dog coats to help you find the perfect fit for your furry friend. There’s even one for anxious pups.

READ MORE Can You Take Your Fur Babies on Public Transport in Australia?

The best dog coats to buy online in Australia

Dog Oodie

These dog Oodies (Doodies?!) are as warm as they are adorable. Perfect for any pampered pooch, the best part is that you can match ’em with your very own human-sized Oodie!

There’s a wide selection to choose from, from the classic Oodie collection to a snuggly looking sherpa version.

Where to buy: The Oodie (from $59)

Carhartt Chore Coat Vest

The Carharrt dog chore coat is made with firm-hand duck canvas and a water-repellent coating, which protects your pup in wet, windy weather. The quilted liner adds warmth, while improved tabs at the neck and chest make it simple to take on and off.

The signature corduroy collar also features a new vent for easier collar access. It comes in four different colours — army green, camo, orange and black — and sizes small to extra large.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $68.90)

Thundershirts Dog Calming and Anxiety Jacket

The Thundershirt is a proven method that improves symptoms of anxiety in pets. With its patented design, the dog coat uses gentle hugging to calm your dog, applying constant pressure that helps to settle most dogs if they are anxious, fearful or overexcited. Plus, it’s also an added layer of warmth in the cooler months.

Where to buy: Amazon ($52) | eBay ($59) | Petbarn ($70.99) | PetStock ($71.64)

It also comes in a range of sizes for bigger dogs. You can buy this thundershirt for Large Dogs ($59) here.

Huskimo Cable Knit Jumper

It doesn’t get any cuter than a cable knit jumper. Huskimo’s dog sweater is perfect for short-haired dogs that are inclined to shivering (we’re looking at your Chihuahua or hairless Chinese Crested Dogs).

This knit is available in a range of colours and sizes, plus it also features an elasticised neckline to accommodate collars and a relaxed belly fit for the dogs who can’t get enough treats.

Where to buy: PetCircle ($19.57)

Fuzzyard The Lumberjack Red Dog Coat

The Lumberjack Dog Jacket by Fuzzyard is perfect for chilly winter weather, as it helps to protect your pets from low temperatures on cold winters nights.

Lined with thick fleece, its inner is super soft and warm, while the Buffalo plaid shell looks pretty snazzy. This dog coat has sizes from small to extra large.

Where to buy: PetCircle (from $34.97) | PetHouse (from $39.99)

Albabara Dog Coat

This British style reversible dog coat is equal parts soft and warm with a water-resistant outer layer. It can also be double-sided, with one side plaid and the other plain.

It comes in different sizes and has a velcro closure around the neck and belly, making it easy to put on and take off.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.24)

La Rue St Fashion Dog Corduroy Coat

If you’ve always dreamt of having matching coats with your dog, now is your time! This corduroy dog coat is a cute way to keep your pup warm this winter. The inside of the coat is lined with very soft fleece fabric to ensure your furry friend stays toasty.

It comes in four different colours — mauve, olive, magenta and copper — and sizes small to extra large.

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.99) | eBay ($27.99)

Kazoo Reversible Puffer Dog Jacket

If you don’t have a corduroy jacket, but love wearing a puffer in the winter, this epic Kazoo dog coat will help you match with your precious pooch. Not only is it incredibly light and non-bulky, but it’s also made of high-quality polyester, meaning it’s waterproof, windproof and breathable to keep your dog dry and warm, even in wet conditions.

It even comes in three different reversible colourways — red/black, blue/black and green/black — and sizes extra small to medium.

Where to buy: Pet Circle (from $36.37) | eBay Australia ($51.95)

Fuzzyard Flipside Raincoat for dogs

Do dogs even enjoy going for a walk in the rain? We know we sure don’t. That’s why we think this adorable reversible raincoat is a great option. Not only will it prevent your pooch from getting saturated, but they’ll also stay nice and toasty. It even has a little hood to protect their little puppy heads!

By the time you return your car, or house, at least you won’t have to worry too much about that wet dog smell. Now all we need is some dog-sized gumboots.

Where to buy: Pet Circle (from $34.97)