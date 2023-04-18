The JB Hi-Fi Clearance Page Has Some Mind-Boggling Deals On Games

Did you know the JB Hi-Fi website has a games clearance section? Well, you do now. It’s got some pretty good stuff too!

Every so often, JB Hi-Fi will add some titles to their Clearance section without saying anything, and then suddenly, you’ve got a whole bunch of titles for the cheapest they’ve ever been. They can’t keep getting away with this!

After I found myself moseying over to the JB Hi-Fi sales section to see if there was anything good, I noticed a few games that were much cheaper than I’d ever seen. Some of them were brand new, which was crazy to me!

In the spirit of being cheap as hell, I thought it would only be fitting to share some of the best deals I could find from the JB Hi-Fi games clearance page for you to check out. Of course, as some of these prices are like a bag of chips, there’s a good chance they might sell out soon. However, as of writing, they’re still available either online or in-store!

Best deals from the JB Hi-Fi Games Clearance

PlayStation 5

Life is Strange: True Colours – $25

Fobia: St. Dinfna Hotel – $30

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – $30

The Medium – $30

Outriders – $10

PlayStation 4

Scarlet Nexus – $25

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $30

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $25

Lost Judgement – $15

NEO: The World Ends with You – $25

Tales from the Borderlands – $30

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $25

Embr – $10

Immortals Fenyx Rising Limited Edition – $25

Shenmue III – $5

Agents of Mayhem – $1 (lol)

Xbox Series X|S

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – $30

WWE 2K22 – $25

Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition – $30

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $25

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – $30

Life is Strange: True Colours – $25

Scarlet Nexus – $25

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – $25

Star Wars: Squadrons – $10

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch