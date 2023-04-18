The JB Hi-Fi Clearance Page Has Some Mind-Boggling Deals On Games

Did you know the JB Hi-Fi website has a games clearance section? Well, you do now. It’s got some pretty good stuff too!
Every so often, JB Hi-Fi will add some titles to their Clearance section without saying anything, and then suddenly, you’ve got a whole bunch of titles for the cheapest they’ve ever been. They can’t keep getting away with this!
After I found myself moseying over to the JB Hi-Fi sales section to see if there was anything good, I noticed a few games that were much cheaper than I’d ever seen. Some of them were brand new, which was crazy to me!
In the spirit of being cheap as hell, I thought it would only be fitting to share some of the best deals I could find from the JB Hi-Fi games clearance page for you to check out. Of course, as some of these prices are like a bag of chips, there’s a good chance they might sell out soon. However, as of writing, they’re still available either online or in-store!
Best deals from the JB Hi-Fi Games Clearance
PlayStation 5
- Life is Strange: True Colours – $25
- Fobia: St. Dinfna Hotel – $30
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – $30
- The Medium – $30
- Outriders – $10
PlayStation 4
- Scarlet Nexus – $25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $30
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $25
- Lost Judgement – $15
- NEO: The World Ends with You – $25
- Tales from the Borderlands – $30
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $25
- Embr – $10
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Limited Edition – $25
- Shenmue III – $5
- Agents of Mayhem – $1 (lol)
Xbox Series X|S
- Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – $30
- WWE 2K22 – $25
- Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition – $30
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $25
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – $30
- Life is Strange: True Colours – $25
- Scarlet Nexus – $25
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – $25
- Star Wars: Squadrons – $10
Xbox One
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $30
- Devil May Cry 5 – $10
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – $10
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $10
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – $5
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $5
- The Evil Within 2 – $5
- Batman: The Telltale Series – $5
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $5
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor – $2
