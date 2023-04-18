‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The JB Hi-Fi Clearance Page Has Some Mind-Boggling Deals On Games

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: April 18, 2023 at 10:42 am -
Image: Capcom

Did you know the JB Hi-Fi website has a games clearance section? Well, you do now. It’s got some pretty good stuff too!

Every so often, JB Hi-Fi will add some titles to their Clearance section without saying anything, and then suddenly, you’ve got a whole bunch of titles for the cheapest they’ve ever been. They can’t keep getting away with this!

After I found myself moseying over to the JB Hi-Fi sales section to see if there was anything good, I noticed a few games that were much cheaper than I’d ever seen. Some of them were brand new, which was crazy to me!

In the spirit of being cheap as hell, I thought it would only be fitting to share some of the best deals I could find from the JB Hi-Fi games clearance page for you to check out. Of course, as some of these prices are like a bag of chips, there’s a good chance they might sell out soon. However, as of writing, they’re still available either online or in-store!

Best deals from the JB Hi-Fi Games Clearance

PlayStation 5

  • Life is Strange: True Colours$25
  • Fobia: St. Dinfna Hotel – $30
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – $30
  • The Medium $30
  • Outriders – $10

PlayStation 4

  • Scarlet Nexus – $25
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $30
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $25
  • Lost Judgement $15
  • NEO: The World Ends with You – $25
  • Tales from the Borderlands – $30
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $25
  • Embr – $10
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Limited Edition – $25
  • Shenmue III – $5
  • Agents of Mayhem – $1 (lol)

Xbox Series X|S

  • Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin$30
  • WWE 2K22 – $25
  • Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition – $30
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $25
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – $30
  • Life is Strange: True Colours$25
  • Scarlet Nexus – $25
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – $25
  • Star Wars: Squadrons – $10

Xbox One

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition $30
  • Devil May Cry 5 – $10
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 – $10
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $10
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order – $5
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $5
  • The Evil Within 2 – $5
  • Batman: The Telltale Series – $5
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $5
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor – $2

Nintendo Switch

  • Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold $25
  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $20
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $15

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

