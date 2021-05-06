16 Novelty Coffee Mugs to Add to Your Ever-Growing Collection

If you’re a fan of a cheeky novelty coffee mugs, you’ve come to the right place. We were tasked with finding some of the best and most hilarious coffee mugs on the internet and I think we well and truly delivered.
We’ve got a touch of everything, from motivation ‘seize the f*cking day’ cups and sassy ‘liquid tolerance’ mugs, right through to the comical ‘After this brew, I’m off for a poo’ cup and the all too relatable meme of Bernie Sanders perched on a chair with the caption “waiting for more episodes of Bridgerton”.
If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, we’ve also got a floral mug with ‘Big mood’ written on the inside of the cup, a cute Gilmore Girls themed coffee mug and an iconic Schitts Creek mug.
Scroll to shop our picks of novelty mugs.
For the person who is obsessed with Friends… The Friends Big Hit Mug
For the person who is obsessed with Gilmore Girls… The Gilmore Girls Big Hit Mug
Gilmore Girls Big Hit Mug, $15
For the person who screams MOOD about every meme… Big Mood Big Hit Mug
For the person who needs a big cup of coffee before human interaction in the AM… Liquid Tolerance Big Hit Mug
Liquid Tolerance Big Hit Mug, $15
For the person who loves Mean Girls… Regulation Hottie Mug
Regulation Hottie Mug, $6.99
For the person who is always hungry… Never Not Hungry Club Mug
For the person who is up before 6AM… Seize the F*cking Day Daily Mug
Seize the F*cking Day Daily Mug, $7.33
For the person who loves Rick & Morty… Rick & Morty Daily Mug
Rick & Morty Daily Mug, $7.99
For the person whose coffee doubles as a laxative… I’m One Fart Away From A Poo Mug
I’m One Fart Away From A Poo Mug, $18.90
For the person who’s full of bad puns and dad jokes… Bad Puns — That How Eye Roll Mug
Bad Puns – That How Eye Roll Mug, $18.90
For the person who is rewatching Schitts Creek for the millionth time… You’re the Schitt Mug
You’re the Schitt Mug, $20.22
For the person who’s gagging for Bridgerton S2… Bernie Sanders Waiting For More Episodes of Bridgerton
Bernie Sanders Waiting For More Episodes of Bridgerton, $18.26
For the person who make a beeline for the bathroom post-coffee… After this Brew, I’m off for a Poo
After this Brew, I’m off for a Poo, $19.95
For the person who needs an IV of coffee every morning… You May Speak Now Mug
You May Speak Now Mug, $18.90
For the person who loves Harry Potter (hi, me)… Not today MuggleF*cker Ceramic Mug
Not today MuggleF*cker Ceramic Mug, $18.90
For the person who needs… Another Bloody Mug
Another Bloody Mug, $19.95
Log in to comment on this story!Log in