Boil up Your Best Brew Yet With One of These Smart Kettles

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s nothing better than a soothing cup of tea in the afternoon (or any time of day really). Given that we’re living in the 21st century and almost every device has ‘smart’ capabilities, it makes sense that the latest appliance to join the trend is the kettle. But what makes a kettle a ‘smart kettle’?

What is a smart kettle?

A smart kettle looks much like your average kettle, except it has a few key differences. Firstly, there’s more buttons than your regular on/off switch. There’s dedicated buttons for the kind of tea you’re making like green, black and oolong. Each teas boiling temperatures and times are all different so if you want to get the most out of your brew, a high-tech kettle is just the thing.

Along with the fancy buttons, a few have things like LED display and quiet technology which really takes the whole water boiling experience to the next level. With some, you can even control through an app in your phone which means longer lie-ins. The kettle can be fully boiled by the time you get to the kitchen. Efficient or what?

Where can I buy a smart kettle?

There are plenty of places to grab a smart kettle but there’s usually great deals available online. Here’s our pick of the best on the market.

Sunbeam Cafe Series Smart Kettle, $123

The variable temperature control on this model allows you to brew the perfect black, white, green and oolong tea. It’s also kitted out with quiet shield technology which is great if you’re keen on brewing a cup at 5am without disturbing your housemates.

Pink Electric Kettle, $115.11

If you’re looking for a kettle with a big personality, this is it. Adjust all your temperature controls from the base and then pour away.

Xiaomi Electric Kettle, $75.95

This kettle has such a fun, unique design that it looks good just sitting in your kitchen. The smart app feature allows you to control the temperature of the water with your phone and there’s a warming function as well if you’re notorious for forgetting to actually pour the water.

Breville Smart Kettle, $179

Five simple buttons allow you to brew the perfect water temperature depending on the type of tea you’re making. It also has a 7-cup capacity if you’re having people over for tea and scones on a Sunday.

Electric Glass Kettle, $184.40

Another great kettle that packs a punch for its size. You can brew loose leaf tea inside and enjoy the water as its brewed to perfection.

Healthy Choice Digital Kettle with Tea Infuser, $59

An old-school style kettle meets 21st century technology – what’s not to love?

Xiaomi Kettle Black, $79.99

This kettle is as functional as it is sleek. The real-time display status on the handle lets you know exactly what boiling stage the water is up to as well.

Russell Hobbs Addison Kettle, $66

This kettle is a great introduction to the smart kettle game. With LED illuminated buttons, simply choose the type of tea you’re making, pop it on and drink away.

Bodum Kettle, $84.15

This kettle has been designed with settings especially for tea lovers so you know it’s the real deal.