‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

You Should Add Artichoke Marinade to a Batch of Rice

Claire Lower

Published 2 hours ago: May 18, 2023 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:artichoke
cookcookingeastasiancuisinefoodanddrinkhospitality2crecreationmarinationricecooker
You Should Add Artichoke Marinade to a Batch of Rice
Photo: Caterina Trimarchi, Shutterstock

Marinated artichoke hearts aren’t quite a pickle, but they feel spiritually aligned with them. They’re a great accent to add to sandwiches, pizza, salads, or antipasti platters, and they come packed in a flavorful liquid that’s part brine and part oil, and is flavored with various seasonings. That liquid isn’t a strong as a pure pickle brine — it’s gentler, and a touch richer — but it makes a pleasant pot of rice.

Adding leftover brine to rice is something I’ve been doing for a while now. Pickling liquids give the rice a nice tang and sharp savouriness, but the liquid from a jar of marinated artichokes is a subtler. You get a little vinegar, but mostly oil, and that oil gives your rice a rich, herby, vegetal flavour without overwhelming it. You won’t be hit with the bracing acidity of a pickle (or the pungency of feta brine), but you will notice your rice tastes just a little bit better.

To use up the last bit of artichoke marinade, just add it like you would water to your next batch of rice. You may not have quite enough for a whole batch, but that’s alright — just make up the difference with water (or other liquid). Cook your rice as usual and enjoy.

If you need a rice cooking method (and don’t have a dedicated rice maker), we’ve got one for the stovetop, but you can also use an Instant Pot (which is what I usually do). Add one cup of rinsed white rice to the Instant Pot insert and pour your leftover artichoke marinade into a measuring cup. Add water (or feta brine) to the cup until you have 1 cup of liquid. Add to the rice, cook on high pressure for 3 minutes, then let the Instant Pot naturally release for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork and garnish with finely shredded parm to imply, but not overstate, the flavour of artichoke dip.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.