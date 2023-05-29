Where to Find Extra Storage Space in Your Kitchen

While spacious kitchens have become a status symbol of sorts, that hasn’t always been the case. So if you live in an older home that hasn’t been updated, your kitchen may be smaller than you’d like and lack the storage space you need. Or does it?

Your kitchen may not have a pantry or walls lined with cupboards, but chances are, there are some storage spots that you’re overlooking. Here’s what to know.

Where to find extra storage in your kitchen

Whether you need to stash pots and pans or store small appliances, here are a few spaces in your kitchen that you may not be fully utilising:

Walls

When it comes to your kitchen, wall space is storage space. The easiest way to make use of even small sections of a wall is to install hooks of some variety. In addition to individual hooks, you can install a curtain rod, tension rod, or towel bar on the wall between your cabinets and counter, and hang cooking utensils, mugs, or small kitchen gadgets from S-hooks.

On top of cabinets or tall furniture

If your kitchen is short on storage, and there’s a gap between the top of your cabinets and the ceiling, you should be taking advantage of that space. Unless you’re really tall, it’s not somewhere you’re going to want to put items you use every day, but it’s perfect for small appliances like slow cookers, or a giant pot you only need a few times a year.

Inside cabinets

You probably have at least a few underutilized shelves in your cabinets. Let’s say you have a single layer of roughly 5-inch-tall mugs on a shelf that’s 12 inches tall (approx 30cm). Instead of wasting that vertical space, make or buy stacking shelves to add another level of storage.

