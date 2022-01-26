20 Nifty Storage Options if You Live In a Small Apartment or Unit

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After spending a lot more time at home, thanks to all the lockdowns we endured over the last two years, you’ve probably noticed just how little storage space you actually have. Your kitchen pantry could do with some organising, your laundry is a mess, and the home office leaves a lot to be desired. But thank goodness for all the clever storage organisers you can find online, right?!

From tea bag holders and stackable shelving units for your cupboards right through to laptop tables and cable holders, there are so many nifty things you can buy online to help create space and organise your home.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best finds on Amazon and eBay so you can declutter your life.

READ MORE Australian Christmas Delivery Cut-Off Dates

The best storage organisers for your home

If you’re something of a tea connoisseur, this nifty little sachet storage organiser is just the thing you need to sort your matcha from your English brekkie. It comes in red, white and black so you can match your decor, too.

Buy the Mind Reader ‘Baggy’ 6 Drawer Tea Bag Holder ($25.21) from Amazon here.

Sick of that unsightly gap between your fridge and the oven? Try one of these little roll-away organisers. Perfect for storing all your herbs, spices and cooking oils.

Buy the Todeco Mobile Shelving Unit Organiser ($43.69) from Amazon here.

You truly know you’re an adult when a Tupperware lid organiser is deeply satisfying, and yet here we are.

Buy the YouCopia Storalid Food Container Lid Organiser Large ($26.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re still working from bed… ahem home, you should consider investing in one of these over the bed laptop tables. Thanks to its adjustable height, you can also use it when you wanna work from the couch too. No judgement here.

Buy the Adjustable Rolling Laptop Stand Tabletop Desk ($53.95) from Amazon here.

Forever losing your favourite lipstick to the bottom of your makeup bag? Why not invest in one of these chic rotating makeup organisers? This way, you can even organise your beauty prods by category.

Buy the Sorbus Rotating Makeup Organiser ($42.90) from Amazon here.

Dare I say it, but this toilet roll storage organiser unit is actually pretty chic! You simply stack your rolls and shut the door. It’s also got a little tissue compartment and an adjustable shelf so you can utilise the additional storage space.

Buy the Toilet Roll Holder ($45.88) from Amazon here.

This one’s a game-changer if, like me, you live in a tiny apartment. This storage unit is designed to sit over your toilet so you can utilise the above shelving space for toilet paper, air freshener, bath towels and more.

Buy the Bathroom Space Saver Over The Toilet Storage Rack ($163.47) from Amazon here.

If you’re someone who styles their hair every morning, this nifty little hair tool storage organiser unit will blow your mind. It’s got three separate holders for your hairdryer, curler AND straightener. Triple win.

Buy the Hair Dryer Holder 3 Storage Polder Style Station Organiser ($39) from Amazon here.

Super handy for the home office, this cable organiser is the perfect way to hide all those computer cords on your desk. A good option for next to the TV unit too.

Buy the Cable Management Box Cord Organiser ($29.99) from Amazon here.

If you’ve got kids, this jumbo toy hammock is absolutely worth investing in. It nearly stores all their stuffed toys while leaving them on display so your kids can always grab their faves at bedtime.

Buy the Jumbo 2-Pack Toy Hammock ($15.46) from Amazon here.

This handy draw organiser is perfect for sorting through your underwear draw. It even comes with draws tailored to your bras, undies and socks, so you’ll never lose your faves again.

Buy the SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organiser Drawer Divider ($27.99) from Amazon here.

You’ll never end up with six pepper grinders again with these little stackable kitchen cabinet storage organisers. Designed to be compact, they’re the easiest way to sort out your pantry and make sure you’re not wasting your hard-earned cash on double-ups.

Buy the Bamboo Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Shelves ($34.91) from Amazon here.

Never lose anything in the couch cracks again with this handy little caddy. It’s a seamless way to store your remotes, iPads, gossip mags and notebooks in the lounge room.

Buy the Eco-friendly Felt Extra Large Bedside Caddy For Bed, Table And Sofa ($21.99) from Amazon here.

Sort your refrigerator out AND make cleaning it a breeze with these insertable shelf storage organisers. Long gone are the days where you have to play Tetris just to fit the groceries in.

Buy the Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Organizer (6-piece) ($54.54) from Amazon here.

One of the easiest ways to create more space in your kitchen is with this pots and pans stacker. It caters to a range of different styles and sizes of pans and can even fit nicely in your cupboard.

Buy the Kitchen Cabinet 5 Adjustable Compartments Pan and Pot Lid Organiser ($35.05) from Amazon here.

Running out of space for your mugs or utensils? Hang them on these storage hooks. It just slides onto your cupboard, too, so no bolts are necessary.

Buy the Home Storage Hooks ($13.40) from Amazon here.

No more rustling around in the cupboard for the paper towel when you’re dealing with a big spill (or is that just me?). Just hook this under a shelf, and you’re good to go.

Buy the DreamColor Under Shelf Paper Towel Roll Holder ($7.69) from Amazon here.

I’m obsessed with storage bags, even over containers. They take up less space, they’re perfect for taking out of the house with you, and they’re environmentally friendly. This set gives you 13 different sizes, all leakproof and good for the freezer.

Buy the Reusable Food Storage Bags ($18.99) from Amazon here.

I am in dire need of storage organisers in my bathroom to house the three bottles of haircare, razors and multiple cleansers that I have currently just lying on the floor in there. That’s where this handy corner wall-mountable shower caddy comes in. Bonus points for being easily removable post-use for all my fellow renters out there.

Buy the Wall Mounted Shower Organisation Caddy ($39.99) from Amazon here.

This bad boy that doubles as a full-length mirror and jewellery/makeup storage goes right over your wardrobe or room door to alleviate the troubles associated with having a lack of floor space. If you own the place you’re living, you can also opt not to use the over-the-door mount and set it up straight onto any wall with the included adhesive strips.

Buy the Wall/Door Mounted Mirror Jewellery Cabinet ($135.92) from eBay here.