From Barbie Themes to Mismatched Bridesmaids Dresses, Here Are the Hottest Trends in Weddings Right Now

In late April, Pinterest (aka home of the wedding board) released its list of bridal trends for 2023. According to the platform, weddings are back in a big way in 2023, and folks are after fresh ideas for ways to make their special day unique.

If you’ve got weddings on the brain in 2023, here are the hottest trends you need to know about right now.

According to Pinterest search trends, here are the bridal ideas that people are loving.

The hottest wedding trends of 2023

The unconventional union

While edgy brides are hardly a new thing, engaged couples appear to be interested in pushing boundaries and finding alternative ways to celebrate their unions.

Some of the most popular search terms include:

Underwater wedding (+305%)

Barbie wedding theme (+140%)

Colourful wedding veil (+260%)

Leaf confetti (+105%)

Anti-bride wedding (+490%)

Cost-effective and creative weddings

Pinterest reports that Gen Z pinners, in particular, are after creative ways to save a dollar on their celebrations.

One way this has popped up is in the bouquets people are choosing. Here are some of the more popular trends right now:

Butterfly bouquet (+ 5,535%)

Baby’s breath (+610%)

Unique beauty

While Pinterest has long been a space for folks (brides and grooms included) to brainstorm the kinds of looks they would like on their wedding days, this has expanded with new AR try on tech, meaning you can test out certain make-up styles ahead of time.

In terms of trends, ethereal make-up has spiked by 845 per cent of late.

Guests and bridal party looks

When it comes to the bridal party and guests, folks are keen to try something a little less traditional, it seems.

Trends in this space include:

Mismatched black bridesmaid dresses (+535%)

All different bridesmaids dresses (+520%)

Wedding guest outfit inspiration (+3,800%)

If you'd like to learn more, you can check out Pinterest's bridal-inspired boards here. You can also read more on the latest trends in this space here.