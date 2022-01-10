5 Striking Trends to Inspire Your Wedding Planning in 2022

In case you missed it, every second person in Australia seemingly got engaged over the holiday period. It’s hardly surprising, as the end of the year does bring engagement season with it. Now, with a tsunami of weddings to prepare in 2022, we’re assuming there are a fair few people out there looking for some guidance on trends in this space.

If that’s you, or your bestie, or sibling, allow us to help. We’ve consulted a few wedding trend hubs and pulled together a list of some of the more popular examples floating around right now.

Need some wedding planning inspiration? This list should be a big help.

5 wedding trends to keep an eye on in 2022

Pearlcore:

According to data from Pinterest, pearl-themed events are growing in interest in 2022 and that trend is very much apparent in weddings.

From rings to decorations, spikes can be seen in pearl-focused searches for almost every major element for weddings. Pearl gown searches have increased 3 times over, ‘pearl themed party’ doubled in interest, ‘pearl wedding decorations’ is up by 185 per cent year on year, and ‘pearl ring simple’ has also seen searches double.

Celestial celebrations:

What’s more romantic than moonlight? An entire celestial-themed event, that’s what. Pinterest data indicates that searches for ‘moon wedding dress’ have spiked by 180 per cent.

Similarly, ‘star themed party’ and ‘moon party decorations‘ are both up by 140 per cent. While they’re not exclusively wedding-related, they certainly highlight the popularity of the cosmic party trend – and what is a wedding if not a party?

Get colourful:

Moving away from Pinterest trends, Vogue Australia chatted with Tanya Shaw, founder of wedding planning studio Oh Flora and she shared that pastels and bold colour combos will be big in 2022.

Speaking about wedding flowers, in particular, shades “like lilac, lemon and shades of rosé” will be making an appearance, along with “shades such as tangerine and hydrangea blue, balanced with neutral shades,” Shaw told the outlet.

Micro weddings are sticking around:

A side-effect of the pandemic is that many couples began opting for smaller nuptials – or simply eloping. According to Vogue and Shaw, this trend is not going anywhere in 2022.

It’s safer to keep groups small, sure. But additionally, only having your dearest and dearest present for your, er, big day tends to give it a more relaxed and intimate vibe.

’60s-style bridal dresses:

For those keen to get into a bridal dress, Shaw told Vogue Australia that “With the romance of intimate weddings and elopements still on the horizon, I see a continued love for modern takes on ’60s-inspired minis and fun two pieces”.

In addition to that, data from Pinterest shows that searches for ‘lace wedding dress’ and ‘boho wedding dress’ remain popular on the site.

We’ll continue to update this list as more bridal trends emerge for 2022, but for now, happy planning, lovebirds!

