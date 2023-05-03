The Best Way to Open a Pack of Sausages

I am a big fan of Aidells sausages, particularly the Chicken & Apple and Roasted Garlic & Gruyere Cheese varities. They’re filling, tasty, and can be popped in the air fryer for a few minutes until the skins are bursting with juicy flavour. But I rarely eat more than two a week, which is too bad, because once that vacuum-sealed is package opened, you have about four days until they get weird. (According to the package, at least; I’ve pushed it to a week).

But last night I discovered a way to access a single sausage at a time, without exposing the rest of them to air and starting the sausage countdown clock. I’d finally made it back to a 91 kg deadlift for the first time since I broke my angle, and lifting so heavy meant I was still hungry, even after dinner. I needed a high-protein snack, and remembered I had an unopened package of Aidells. I grabbed some scissors and hastily cut between two sausages, assuming such a cut would break the vacuum seal and release the sausages to me. This did not happen.

The vacuum seal in between each link was so tight, the seal held and the sausages remained wrapped, even when separated from their siblings. This was annoying at first, because I wanted to get eat my sausage as quickly as possible, but it actually solved a problem for me: I no longer have to freeze the remainder of the package after eating a link or two. I can simply cut one or two from the pack at a time, then let the others hang out in the fridge until I’m ready to eat them (or their “best by” date).

I realise this is only helpful to you if you eat sausages packaged in this particular way, but if I reach just one other Chicken & Apple fan, then I will have done my job. All you have to do is cut carefully between the links, erring towards the sausage you intend to eat. Pop the rest of the package back in the fridge to enjoy at your leisure.