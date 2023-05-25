TikTok’s Obsession With Cottage Cheese Is Totally Worth It

ICYMI, cottage cheese is no longer a retro food associated with sad mid-century diets. Thanks to TikTok, the polarising dairy product has now received a glow-up, with over 255.1 million views for #cottagecheese and 53.7 million views for #cottagecheeserecipe on the video streaming platform.

People are whipping it, adding it to eggs and pasta, smearing it on toast — and most virally, blending and freezing it to make ice cream and cookie dough (more on this later).

@jakecohen You knew this was bound to happen… COTTAGE CHEESE VODKA SAUCE!!! Before you hate, this pan has like 112g of protein so I’m very into this swap for my fav comfort food!! LFG!!!! Cottage Cheese Vodka Pasta Kosher salt 1 pound dried pasta 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste 1/2 cup vodka 1 pound low-fat cottage cheese, at room temperature Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add your pasta and cook until al dente, according to box directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Meanwhile in a high-sided skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic, then season with the crushed red pepper and 2 heavy pinches of salt. Cook until the onion begins to brown 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the vodka. Reduce the heat to medium, then cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Transfer the tomato mixture to a blender with the cottage cheese and purée until smooth. Return the sauce back to the pan off the heat with the drained pasta, 1/2 cup reserved pasta water, and 2 heavy pinches of salt. Stir until well coated, adding more pasta water if needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, then serve. #pasta #cottagecheese #protein ♬ original sound – Jake Cohen

So, why the sudden hype in this lumpy, and yet, soupy-like curdled cow’s milk?

What are the health benefits of cottage cheese?

If you can overlook its unappealing appearance, you’ll be glad to know that cottage cheese packs a punch of health benefits.

“It’s low in calories and high in many essential nutrients,” Sydney-based dietitian and sports nutritionist Robbie Clark explained over email.

Just 100 grams of cottage cheese contains 98 calories and 11 grams of protein, making it a satiating food to eat on its own or as part of a meal. “This can assist with building and maintaining lean muscle mass as well as provide a feeling of ‘fullness’ to assist with weight maintenance or fat loss,” Clark said.

It also provides essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12 and other B vitamins that are vital for bone health, nerve function and energy metabolism.

Plus, since it’s a fermented food, “it may contain probiotics such as Lactobacillus GG, which are beneficial bacteria to support a healthy microbiome.” In other words, it can help maintain a healthy and happy gut, thereby improving digestion (bye-bye, bloating).

What are the downsides?

It all sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, just like every food item out there – regardless of how healthy it’s deemed – there’s always going to be some drawbacks. In the case of cottage cheese, it’s the high sodium content.

“Regular full-fat varieties can be high in sodium, which may be problematic for people with high blood pressure or heart and kidney disease,” Clark noted. “So, if people choose to consume more of it and in higher quantities, they may consider buying low sodium varieties.”

Additionally, anyone with a dairy allergy or intolerance may also want to steer clear of this internet sensation. “Depending on the severity, people with lactose intolerance may experience gastrointestinal issues like bloating, gas or diarrhoea, if consumed in large quantities.”

Health pros and cons aside, there’s no denying the fact that cottage cheese just tastes good. Plus, its versatility to be used in both sweet and savoury dishes makes it an enticing kitchen staple.

How to use cottage cheese in recipes

There’s definitely no shortage of cottage cheese recipes on #FoodTok. Whether you’re looking to use it as a dip, topping, substitution or addition, here are some of the most popular ways you can hop on this food trend.

Cottage cheese ice cream

Simply add cottage cheese, frozen fruit of your choice and a sweetener like honey, to a blender. Pour the blended mixture into a glass container and pop it in the freezer to set. TikTok user @feelgoodfoodie adds graham crackers and fresh berries before freezing it to give her ice cream more texture.

Cottage cheese jelly (AKA #cottagecheesefluff)

Add two sachets of jelly crystals to a mixing jug, 500ml of boiling water and give it a good mix. Once all the crystals have dissolved, add your tub of cottage cheese. Grab a stick blender and whizz the mixture up until it’s smooth. Pour it into containers and pop it into the fridge to set.

Cottage cheese pancakes

In a blender, add cottage cheese, chia seeds, eggs, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt, and blend until smooth. Then, gently stir in baking powder and a flour of your choice. To cook, heat oil in a large nonstick pan. Spoon 3-4 tbsp batter per pancake into the pan and cook until the edges are set, and the bottoms are golden brown. Gently flip them and cook until both sides are golden brown.

Cottage cheese lasagna

Replace classic bechamel sauce by blending together cottage cheese, grated parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and salt and pepper.

Cottage cheese cookie dough

In a blender, add cottage cheese, maple syrup and vanilla extract, then puree it until smooth. Pour the batter into a bowl and gently stir in vanilla protein powder and almond flour. Throw in some chocolate chips, and voila – you’ve got high-protein, low-sugar cookie dough you can devour in front of the TV.