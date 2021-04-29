These Pet Gps Trackers Are on Sale if You’re Done Searching For Your Furry Friend

Every pet owner knows that sinking feeling of repeatedly calling their dog or cats name into the abyss only to have it fall on deaf ears. Panic sets in and you’re instantly walking the streets looking for your furry little friend, imagining the worst while you pray for the best. Luckily, these days, you can get pet GPS trackers in Australia and beyond.

Pet GPS trackers either come built into or clip onto pet collars and tracks their whereabouts in real-time via an app, so you’ll always know where to find them. Not only that, they also monitor the pets activity, allows you to create safe areas for your pet to explore and can send you instant alerts if someone leaves a gate/door open and they suddenly become an escape artist.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best pet GPS trackers in Australia so you’ll never lose your beloved fido again.

READ MORE These Anxiety Dog Beds Are to Pups What Weighted Blankets Are to Humans

Tractive GPS Pet Tracker was $99.99, now $38.32 (save $61.67)

Pet trackers like Tractive’s GPS Tracker for Dogs have unlimited range, so you can track your pup from anywhere in the world. It also allows you to create virtual fences so you know the moment your dog enters or exits an area you’ve marked as safe, and can send tracking updates sent straight to your phone.

The Tractive’s GPS Tracker has a dog-friendly design that’s shaped to comfortably fit around your dog’s neck without disturbing their movements or becoming irritating. The pet GPS tracker attachment has a flexible rubber clip that adapts to dog collars of different sizes. Good news, they also make them for cats (see below).

Buy the Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs ($38.32) from Amazon here.

Tractive GPS Tracker for Cats was $98.36, now $78.36 (save $20)

Do you often ask yourself where your cat is? Good news: The Tractive IKATI pet GPS tracker shows you the exact whereabouts of your little feline friend within seconds thanks to the free Tractive GPS app for iOS, Android and web. You can monitor how active they are, check where they’ve been all day and get instant alerts when they sneak away. The tractive GPS trackers can be located accurately and reliably from almost anywhere in the world. Simply attach the GPS tracking device to your cat collar and you’re good to go.

Buy the Tractive GPS Tracker for Cats ($78.36) from Amazon here.