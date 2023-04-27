Why Haven’t You Wrapped Your Cookies in Filo Dough?

Cookies are the perfect treat, and each one is valuable to society. And yet, I’ve recently unwittingly stumbled upon an outstanding way to improve almost any cookie. To experience an otherworldly crunch phenomenon, simply wrap your drop cookies in filo dough.

Filo dough is a thinner-than-paper dough used in a variety of Middle Eastern and Balkan dishes like baklava and spanakopita, and you can usually find it in the freezer section at the grocery store. Although it doesn’t provide much in the way of flavour, the layers of dough are usually layered with thin swipes of fat before baking. The fat helps the wispy layers toast, and they crisp up into the most exquisitely flaky texture.

Usually the flimsy dough is filled to create an impressive dish, whether savoury or sweet. Wrapping it around the humble cookie is a large shift in purpose. It never occurred to me to do such a radical thing until I encountered Chip City’s baklava cookie (which is not on their regular menu, but you can peep it on their Instagram). The cookie mimics the flavours and textures of a classic baklava, and you certainly can’t have that without the filo. Filo wrapping offers a clever way to add that signature flaky crisp — but you don’t have to make a baklava cookie to add this spectacular texture to your cookies. Any drop cookie dough will be absolutely spectacular when swaddled in a crispy filo wrapping.

Drop cookies are one of the more common doughs in Western cookie culture, and include popular varieties like chocolate chip, oatmeal, snickerdoodle, and peanut butter cookies. These types of dough all use a chemical leavener like baking soda or baking powder, and produce a thick dough that you scoop with a spoon and drop onto the baking sheet. (Shaped cookies, like cut-out cookies, would lose their shape in the wrapping, and delicate cookie dough, like egg white-leavened macarons, might sacrifice their structure and texture under the filo.)

Transforming your typical drop cookie into a buttery, crispy-shelled masterpiece takes a few extra steps, but the pay off is worth it. Here’s what to do.

The right side is brushed with butter. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

Prepare the cookie dough as usual. I used the chocolate chip cookie recipe on the back of my Toll House morsel bag because my back-up freezer supply was running low. Set the dough to the side and prepare the filo. Filo has no fat of its own and it crisps best if there is fat to fry up the layers when it cooks. If you don’t layer butter or oil in between the layers before baking, the resulting pastry will taste dusty or pasty — so place one full sheet of thawed filo on the counter and brush melted butter on half of it.

I folded the naked left side over onto the buttered right side. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

Fold the unbuttered side over, on top of the buttered side. Now you have alternating layers of filo dough, butter, and more filo dough. Brush some butter on the entire top side, so that you’ve added another layer of butter to your pattern.

The filo dough ends up with four layers, alternating dough and butter. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

Flip the rectangle over. The buttered side will eventually be on the outside, once we wrap the cookie.

Flip the filo over so the butter-side is down, halve the dough, and pop some cookie dough in the middle. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

Depending on the size of your cookie, you can leave the filo whole, or cut it in half. For a mega cookie like the ones Chip City makes, use about a ¼-cup of dough and the whole sheet of filo. I wanted to make smaller cookies, so I cut my sheet in half with a knife, as you can see in the picture.

Place a heaped tablespoon of cookie dough into the centre of the filo sheet. Wrap it by folding the top flap, bottom, left, and right into a loose package. The dough will rise and expand and it cooks, and if you wrap it too, you’ll risk an eruption — making my first batch, I experience a couple of dough breaches. For my second, I folded the flaps more gently so the cookie dough had room to expand, and the results were lovely. (To be fair, the busted ones tasted fantastic too.)

Loosely wrapped filo. (Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann)

Bake for a couple minutes longer than you normally would without the filo wrapping — about 12-15 minutes for smaller cookies and up to 20 for the giant guys. You’ll know they’re ready when the flaky dough starts browning along the top edges and is golden on the bottom. When in doubt, give it an extra minute. The dough inside will stay soft because it’s protected by the outer pastry, but you want to ensure it’s fully set.

Let the cookie parcels cool completely before diving in. They’re best eaten the day-of, since the flaky layers can soften, especially in a humid environment. My only regret is that I didn’t use salted butter in between the filo layers. Learn from my mistakes, and treat yourself.