4 Things the ATO Is Expected to Crackdown on This Tax Season

The end of the financial year is coming up quickly folks and tax season is likely to look a little different this year. From the changing nature of working from home claims to superannuation changes, there’s a lot to keep in mind this year, and the ATO says a “copy and paste” job of your last tax claim will not cut it.

Here are the key points to keep in mind for the 2023 tax season.

The ATO is cracking down on certain tax claims

Last year, Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh warned in a statement that the ATO was on the lookout for those attempting to “double-dip” their tax claims.

This resulted in the ATO cracking down on things like streaming services, car expenses and the WFH shortcut method. Expect the same level of scrutiny to be applied to those claims this year, but in addition to that what else will the ATO be looking out for?

Work-related expenses

Mark Chapman, Director of Tax Communications at H&R Block, predicts that work-related expenses and those with investment properties will be targeted this year.

“The ATO recently claimed that there was an $9 billion shortfall between the tax individuals are expected to pay and the tax they actually are paying. The ATO believes that work-related expenses claims are the biggest element in that “tax gap” and have signalled that they’ll be looking closely at these deductions this year,” he said.

In particular, Chapman thinks the ATO will be looking closely at:

Deductions for working from home, particularly now that there are new rules regarding the ATO’s new 67 cents per hour fixed rate.

Mobile phone and internet costs, with a focus on people who are claiming the whole of the bill for their personal mobile as work-related. (This relates back to the double-dipping that was flagged last year).

Claims for work-related clothing, dry cleaning and laundry expenses, particularly if work-from-home claims are also being made.

Overtime meal claims

Union fees and subscriptions

Motor vehicle claims where taxpayers take advantage of the 78 cent per kilometre flat rate – the ATO is concerned taxpayers are claiming the 5000km limit regardless of how much they actually travelled.

Incorrectly claiming deductions under the rule that allows taxpayers who have incurred work-related expenses of $300 or less in total to make a claim without receipts (the ATO believes that some taxpayers are claiming this without actually incurring the expenses at all).

Investment Properties

Property is also predicted to be a hotspot for the ATO this year. Chapman believes this will impact investment property owners with things like:

Excessive interest expense claims, such as where property owners have tried to claim borrowing costs on the family home as well as their rental property.

Incorrect apportionment of rental income and expenses between owners, such as where deductions on a jointly owned property are claimed by the owner with the higher taxable income, rather than jointly.

Holiday homes that are not genuinely available for rent. Rental property owners should only claim for the periods the property is rented out or is genuinely available for rent. Periods of personal use can’t be claimed.

Incorrect claims for newly purchased rental properties. The costs to repair damage and defects existing at the time of purchase or the costs of renovation cannot be claimed immediately. These costs are deductible instead over a number of years.

Chapman added that H&R’s main tip for these claims is to ensure property owners keep good records for everything related to their property.

Cryptocurrency

As cryptocurrency continues to be an ongoing presence in the financial market, Chapman expects the ATO will be taking a look at these expenses this year as well.

“Increasing numbers of taxpayers are jumping on the bandwagon and the ATO believes that some of them are failing to declare the profits (and in some cases the losses) they are making on their investments. Remember, investing in cryptocurrencies can give rise to capital gains tax on profits. Traders can be taxed on their profits as business income,” Chapman said.

Given the downturn in the crypto market, it’s likely the ATO will be looking out for those who have sold their assets at a loss and are claiming to be trading.

Sharing economy

As society turns to a sharing economy so do our taxes and it’s expected the ATO will be keeping a close eye on this one.

Chapman said that “data-matching is coming here too, with a new statutory obligation on sharing economy platforms to provide information on many sharing economy participants from 1 July 2023.”

Some examples of what the ATO considers to be examples of a sharing economy include:

Ride sourcing (such as Uber drivers)

Renting out a room or house for accommodation (eg. Airbnb)

Renting out parking spaces

Providing skilled services (eg. Airtasker)

Supplying equipment, tools etc. or renting out equipment

Completing odd jobs, errands, deliveries etc.

That’s what experts have flagged for this tax season, but we’ll be sure to update this article should the ATO release an official statement.

Honesty is the best policy

Ray Jaramis, head of Financial Wellness at Employment Hero, shared some additional insight, saying the ATO has “benchmarks and averages for certain claims,” and the organisation will crosscheck “your claims with comparable claims from people in similar occupations”.

Be honest, and “don’t surrender to the temptation of copying and pasting your previous year’s tax return,” he warned.

Most of us will have different claims because, simply, the world was remarkably different last year. Submitting a carbon copy of last year’s tax return [generally] won’t be a fair reflection on how you worked last year, so just don’t do it, Jaramis added.

This goes for everything from working style to crypto investments.

For additional details on what you can and can’t claim, check out the ATO’s occupation and industry guides here.

This ATO and tax season article has been updated since its original publish date.