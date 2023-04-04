The Last Thing He Told Me: A Quick Guide to Jennifer Garner’s New TV Show

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Daisy Jones & The Six and Little Fires Everywhere both come to mind as excellent book-to-screen adaptations of late. But they share another thing in common: both were featured in Reese Witherspoon’s book club. And the adaptations aren’t stopping there as another of Reese’s picks, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, makes its television debut this April.

What’s the story about?

So, what is this new adaptation we’re all no doubt going to obsess over?

The story, according to the synopsis, is as follows;

The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

But why did her husband disappear? See, I’m already invested.

Who is in the cast?

As you’d expect, the cast of such a high-profile book adaptation is equally high-profile.

Our favourite Jennifer Garner is in the lead as Hannah, with her stepdaughter Bailey being played by Aussie Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown). Hannah’s missing husband is played by Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and comedy queen Aisha Tyler plays Jules.

The series is created and adapted by Laura Dave and co-creator Josh Singer. Garner also serves as executive producer alongside Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

How to watch The Last Thing He Told Me in Australia

And now we come to the last thing I will tell you, how to watch this exciting new series.

The seven-episode series will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023. If you want to pick up the book before you watch, you can find it here.

If you’re pondering that Apple TV+ subscription, here are some other titles to check out on the platform.