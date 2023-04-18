Why Is Everything Talking About HBO’s New Show The Idol?

If the drama – both on screen and off – of the new series The Idol is anything to go by, it’s certainly going to be a show we’ll all be talking about. Let’s dive into what we know about it.

The Idol: Why is everything talking about the new show?

From the outset, The Idol seems like an intriguing new drama to watch. Here’s the official synopsis:

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The next thing that has everyone talking is the creative team attached. Sam Levinson (the creator of Euphoria), Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) and Reza Fahim (a well-known nightlife entrepreneur in Los Angeles) are just some of the executive producers on board for the project. The series has the backing of HBO in partnership with A24, two powerhouse production companies in the industry nowadays.

The cast is also stacked with stars. Alongside Lily-Rose Depp as the lead of The Idol, the casting of names like Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott and even Jennie from BLACKPINK has driven fandoms wild online.

While the series digs into the complexities and toxicities of fame in the entertainment industry, it appears to have run into its own share of controversy during production.

After filming began in 2021, Variety reported that production on The Idol had paused and the initial director Amy Seimetz left the series due to creative differences, with a large number of episodes already completed filming.

This led to The Idol undergoing significant reshoots, with Sam Levinson stepping in as writer and director. Rolling Stone reported this change led to a “disturbing” turn in creative direction, with sources saying “it went from satire to the thing it was satirising.” HBO, Depp and Tesfaye have all refuted these claims.

You can check out the latest teaser for yourself below:

Who else is in the cast

As mentioned Lily-Rose Depp is the lead of The Idol as Jocelyn, the pop star who becomes entangled with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s Tedros, a new age cult-like leader.

The ensemble also includes Australian pop star Troye Sivan as well as Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

The Idol: Release date

With all that being said, it’s easy to see why The Idol is already going viral well ahead of its release date.

The series is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Festival so we’re bound to hear more about it then. Here in Australia, we’ll be able to watch it on Binge from June 5.