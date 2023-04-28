The Easiest Way to Prevent a Runny Omelette

The concept of an omelette is enticing and simple: Wrap tasty stuff in an egg blanket. In practice, however, it can be so frustratingly hard to get “right” that even celebrity chef judges will quiz other professionals on if they can make a perfect French-style omelette or not. No one’s day (or career) should ride on an omelette. Instead of torturing yourself with soft-cooked techniques, awkward flips, rubbery edges and runny centres, set your omelette the easy way: Use a lid.

Although I appreciate a soft scramble, I don’t love cutting into an omelette and seeing liquid egg pool out onto the plate. I’d much rather have set eggs in this regard. Usually, in order to have perfectly set eggs that aren’t overcooked, you either need to flip the entire egg at a stage where it’s still quite fragile, or you can try and scramble the centre hoping that it will set without becoming disjointed, or without browning the outside, which will become tough.

Instead of risking an egg flip or a rubbery bottom, use steam to help you. Once you pour the eggs into the pan, allow the eggs to cook halfway over medium-low heat. No need to agitate the eggs or fuss with it at all besides maybe a gentle swirl to expand its area. After a couple minutes, the bottom and edges will begin to set without taking on any colour, but the centre will still be liquidy. Drop a lid on the pan for about 30 seconds. Steam will build beneath the lid. That steam circulating under the lid will gently cook the surface of the egg without overcooking it.

Remove the lid and check the egg. The middle might still have the initial appearance of liquid but if you look closely, or at an angle, you’ll see it’s developed a set “skin.” That’s perfect. Turn off the heat. Once you add your fillings of choice, chopped herbs, cooked meats, or cheeses, gently roll the omelet onto itself. Plate it as usual. No scrambling, no flipping, no rubbery edges. Let the forks fly and enjoy your perfectly cooked omelette.