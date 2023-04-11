This TikTok Hack Will Change the Way You Watch Movies on a Plane

With many of us resuming our travel plans, it’s time to once again seek ways to make those uncomfortable flights more bearable. Therefore, I present you with this TikTok video which shows us the ultimate plane hack for watching movies.

These days we’re pretty lucky to have in-flight entertainment available on nearly every flight. But what if the plane you’re travelling on doesn’t have a fancy touchscreen in the back of the seat? Or what if you’d rather just watch the many (probably too many) hours of Netflix you downloaded for offline viewing in comfort?

Watching something on your phone is the best solution to both of these scenarios, but getting it in the right position for prime viewing on an aeroplane is another challenge.

This TikTok video from @abbysinclair offers a solution.

The method is pretty elaborate, but it pays off. Essentially, what you want to do is use the provided aeroplane sick bag in your seat pocket or, alternatively, bring your own piece of paper in your carry-on luggage.

Then remove your phone from its case (meaning you’ll also need a smartphone that has a case for this trick to work), and slide the piece of paper into the back of the phone case, leaving a fair length of paper hanging out the top. Then place your phone back into the case, securing the paper.

From there, unlatch your tray table, fold the sick bag over the tray and re-latch it. There you’ve created an impromptu shelf for your phone on the plane allowing you to watch your entertainment hands-free on the flight.

Truth be told, it’s a pretty inventive hack, so your mileage with it may vary, but regardless, it’s useful should you find yourself without an inbuilt TV screen on your next trip and you don’t have anything to prop up your phone during the flight.

If you choose to give this plane hack a go to watch any movies, let us know how it works out for you!