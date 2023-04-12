Get a Whiff of the Best Fragrances of 2023 (So Far)

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably had multiple signature scents over the years. Some of those perfumes you probably wore for years until they were eventually discontinued, or you found yourself fishing them out of the bargain bins at the chemist (ahem, Fantasy). Maybe you’ve decided that you probably need to grow up, move on, start fresh.

That’s where we come in. We’ve pulled together a list of the best perfumes of 2023 (so far) that include floral, fruity, woodsy, fresh, and clean fragrances from brands like Le Labo, Brydeo, Diptyque, Giorgio Armani, YSL, Boy Smells, Kayali, Gold Field & Banks and more. Plus, we’ve thrown in some cult favourites for good measure!

So, without further ado, get a whiff of these.

The best perfumes for 2023 (so far)

Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum

Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum, $180 (50ml)

If you’re looking for an ultra-feminine fragrance, Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum is a beautiful combination of a bright blackcurrant accord and bergamot, that’s reinforced by two roses – centifolia and damascene for that final floral note.

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense, $223 (100ml)

Kayali’s Yum Pistachio Gelato EDP is seriously almost good enough to eat. I mean we wouldn’t recommend it, but it smells exactly how it sounds — delicious explosion pistachio, whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, fluffy marshmallow and fizzy cotton candy.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum, $275 (90ml)

YSL’s Libre EDP is a delicious blend of floral lavender, orange blossom and musk accord that’ll continue to surprise and delight you throughout the day.

Boy Smells Rose Load EDP

Boy Smells Rose Load EDP, $163 (65ml)

Okay, Boy Smells may just be one of our favourite newish fragrance brands. We say newish because it originally started making candles in 2015, but explained into perfumes back in 2021/2022. We love this floral fragrance, Rose Load. It’s formulated with a generous dousing of roses, mixed with the masculine accords of smoked papyrus and agarwood, as well as bits of fruit and spice to give it a zesty spark.

D.S. & DURGA Sweet Do Nothing EDP

D.S. & DURGA Sweet Do Nothing EDP, $291 (50ml)

D.S. & DURGA’s Sweet Do Nothing EDP is everything you want from a floral fragrance without slapping you in the face with it. This particular fragrance was inspired by Texas and features neroli, orange blossom, fig, cedar, and desert pepper to create a sweet scent that settles nicely on the skin.

diptyque Orphéon EDP

diptyque Orphéon EDP, $272 (75ml)

Another fragrance house that everyone is ride or die for? Diptyque. The brand’s woodsy fragrance, Orphèon, features notes of juniper berry, tonka bean for warmth, cedarwood and jasmine, and when sprayed on the skin, lingers long into the day.

Le Labo Bergamote 22

Le Labo Bergamote 22, $354 (50ml)

Almost everyone has had a LeLabo fragrance on their wishlist at some point, personally, we have about 10. However, we have a soft spot for the Bergamote 22, it’s a fusion of citrus, floral and musk that makes for a unique-smelling fragrance.

Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum, $180 (50ml)

Sun fruit sounds like the last taste of summer we’re going to get for a little while, so we’ll take it. This fresh fragrance is loaded with a creamy and unexpected blend of fresh fig, bergamot, handpicked jasmine, cyclamen and vanilla.

Goldfield & Banks Sunset Hour Perfume Concentrate

Goldfield & Banks Sunset Hour Perfume Concentrate, $235 (100ml)

You can spritz pretty much any of The Goldfield & Banks fragrances and be sent straight to perfume heaven. However, the Sunset Hour Perfume Concentrate is a delicious cocktail of citrus and spicy delights, including Australian desert peach, pear, mandarin, jasmin, green mango, ginger, coconut cream, and sandalwood, that we just can’t stop spritzing.

Versace Pour Femme Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum

Versace Pour Femme Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum, $175 (100ml)

Of course, it would be a fragrance round-up without at least one Versace perfume. So here it is, Versace’s new Pour Remme Dylan Purple EDP. It is a sparkling blend of bergamot, orange, pear, freesia, mahonial, pomarose, cedarwood, and musk that lasts hours.

Maison Margiela Under The Lemon Tree

Maison Margiela Under The Lemon Tree, $210 (100ml)

Love a lemon? Not a dud, an actual lemon. Good because Maison Margiela’s fragrance is composed of sharp citrus and invigorating green notes, including lime accord, coriander and tea leaves that are blended with cedarwood essence and white musk.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, $388 (70ml)

Okay, but Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 may as well send you straight to the French countryside. This cult fragrance opens on a romantic note of jasmine and saffron before deepening into a woodier blend of amber accord and cedar. It’s one of those fragrances that lingers romantically for hours.

Comme des Garçons Wonderwood EDP

Comme des Garçons Wonderwood EDP, $173 (100ml)

With a name like Wonderwood, you know exactly what you’re getting. A deep, darker fragrance that contains cedar, sandalwood, cypress, pepper, vetiver, oud, cashmeran, incense, nutmeg, bergamot, patchouli, caraway and guaiac wood.

A.N. OTHER FR/2018 Parfum

A.N. OTHER FR/2018 Parfum, $166 (50ml)

Mecca describes this one as “a classic gin cocktail in a fragrance”, which sounds pretty damn good to us. This A.N Other formula contains citrus grapefruit notes, melon pop rocks, juniper, Madagascar ginger and a musky base.

Kayali Eden Juicy Apple 01 Eau De Parfum

Kayali Eden Juicy Apple 01 Eau De Parfum, $185 (100ml)

Kayali’s Eden Juicy Apple 01 EDP takes juicy to a whole new level with its top notes of red apple, exotic lychee, sparkling pink grapefruit and tart blackcurrant. Mix that with mid notes of sweet wild berries, raspberry, jasmine, a creamy vanilla flower, amber and musk, and you’ve got one sweet fragrance.