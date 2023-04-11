The Airtasker Jobs That’ll Get You the Most Cash

Conversations around the increasing cost of living are showing no signs of slowing, and folks are looking for ways to make a little extra cash right now. One of the most popular ways of setting up a simple side hustle these days is signing up with Airtasker, and the app has shared a list of the skills that are winning over the most work right now – along with the skills that make the most money.

Any guesses for what they might be? Let’s take a peek, shall we?

As of March 2023, these are the most in-demand skills on Airtasker and the skills that are the highest paying.

Most in-demand Airtasker skills

Removalists – $190

Residential cleaning – $220

Handyperson – $245

Gardening / lawn mowing – $177

Furniture assembly – $173

Waste disposal collection – $165

Painting / painting services – $623

Pick up & delivery – $144

Plumber – $217

Mechanic – $197

Best-paid skills

Builder – $721

Cement rendering – $704

Ventilation installers – $635

Painting & painting services – $623

Concreter (including formwork) – $616

Insulation Installation – $593

Concreter (excluding formwork) – $581

Flooring – $554

Carpet & tile flooring installation – $550

Ceiling Contractor – $543

In terms of trends, it’s hardly surprising to see that removalist and residential cleaning jobs are sitting at the top of the popularity list with folks moving around more regularly due to increasing rental costs. Other household-related skills round out the list, with loads of trades making up the list of highest-paid skills on Airtasker right now

Interestingly, Airtasker also shared that there has been a spike in rental surfing listings, with renters “turning to Airtasker for help with conducting property inspections on their behalf”. The app shared that this task has increased by 90 per cent in March 2023, with Taskers raking home an average of $100 per rental surfing job.

Air-conditioning-related tasks also spiked in March, due to high temperatures. Installations and repairs increased by 174 per cent on the app during the week of March 13.

Lastly, pet care and boarding tasks have increased on Airtasker in March, due to the number of Aussies keen to take holidays at this time of year. The app shared that interest in pet-related care tasks increased 43 per cent month on month (as of March) and the average fee for pet boarders sits at $168.

Another interesting takeaway from the report was that fees for different tasks have dipped somewhat in recent months. According to Airtasker, tasks like handyperson jobs are down (on average) to $245 in March 2023, compared to $268 in October 2022. Furniture Assembly is going for $173 in March 2023, down from $190 in October 2022, and Painting is sitting at an average of $623 in March 2023 from $746 in October 2022.

You can take a peek and what tasks are going right now, and for how much, on the website here.