Here’s When Daylight Saving Ends, and You’ll Get Your Extra Hour of Sleep Back

Daylight saving time is a double-edged sword. Yes, you get extra hours of daylight to enjoy in summer but you need to mess with your body clock and increase the number of time zones in Australia to get it.

When it comes time for daylight saving to end, the clocks turn back giving everyone an extra hour of snooze time – but fewer hours of sunshine to play with. So when can you expect the return of your precious hour of sleep in 2023?

Most people associate the end of daylight saving with Easter. However, Easter is a fickle holiday and changes every year so it can be tough to keep track of when to turn the clocks back. Here are the daylight saving dates for 2023.

When does daylight saving end in 2023?

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, April 2 2022. Clocks will turn back one hour at 3:00 am daylight saving time, meaning you’ll get 2:00 am twice.

If you’re wondering about the reason behind that date, it’s simply because daylight saving time always ends on the first Sunday of April.

When will daylight saving time start again?

We’ll have to survive six months of wintery darkness, but extra daylight hours will return in Spring.

Daylight saving always begins on the first Sunday of October. So, in 2023 this means daylight saving time begins on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Clocks will move forward one hour and you’ll lose that hour of sleep to the void.

If you can never remember whether it’s time to turn the clock forward or back an hour check out this handy rule which might just stay with you forever.

How does the time change affect me?

For some reason, not every state and territory in Australia uses daylight saving, which makes all those meetings and calls with other states that much more difficult.

New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT all observe daylight saving. If you’re located in one of these areas you’ll need to adhere to the daylight saving schedule.

Meanwhile, Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia do not. This means that during daylight saving there are five time zones to observe instead of three.

Because the end of daylight saving time means an extra hour of sleep, experts seem to agree it’s not as detrimental to our health as the start of DST. The Australian Sleep Health Foundation estimates it should only take one night for the body to adjust to the end of daylight saving in April – not too bad.

In any case, you’d better get out and enjoy the sunshine while you can, friends. April will be here before we know it.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect details of daylight saving time in 2023.