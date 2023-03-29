There’s a Better Way to Open That Bag of Snacks

There are a couple of bag opening styles you can use when you don’t have a bowl–the fold-under bowl, or the puncture-and-twist method– but not all snacks are chips, and some come in smaller packaging that might not fare as well with those other techniques. When it comes to sharing a bag of snacks with friends in a bowl-less place, master these two snack bag opening methods to achieve ultimate shareability.

If you’ve ever broken out a bag of surprise-chips, gummy bears, or Cheez-Its at a bar, you know what it’s like to be a hero. The only problem is the standard top-side opening of a bag is narrow, and all of your friends love unexpected, free food. That’s a lot of hands blindly rolling around in the bag. Those hands get covered in flavour powder, and all of the gummy bears get groped before a single one is plucked out. The trick to snack sharing is to expand the bag opening as much as possible and present the snack in an accessible way, without it exploding or falling over and losing valuable snack.

The picnic blanket method

I’ve found the picnic blanket makes the most inviting presentation, and allows the eater to easily spot their intended pretzel and pluck it from the mound, even if they’re drunk. The goal is to open up the bag along all three seams, and open up the flaps to make a “blanket,” with the snacks resting neatly in the centre.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Start at the top seam like you would normally for any old bag of chips. Open it completely.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Along the back of the bag there is a vertical seam. It might be a flap or a pressed seam. At this point you’ll want the front of the bag to be sitting on a surface. Starting at the end you just opened, begin to split the seam down the back. If it’s a pressed seam, like my bag of Bambas, rip, and follow along down the centre.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Pull the final, bottom seam apart and the two flaps will become the picnic blanket, laying flat to reveal the snack. As long as the surface you’re using is stable, the picnic blanket offers the most access to the treasure inside.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

The simple side bowl

The side bowl is an excellent option if you want to have plenty of access, but prefer a little bit of security. This method provides a wide opening and shallow depth like the picnic blanket, but it still has walls. Instead of opening the top seam, which makes a narrow opening and a deep vessel, you’re pulling a strip down the side of the bag, from top to bottom, to make a wide opening and a shallow “bowl.”

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Most snack bags have a rippled edge seam, or a notch that you’re meant to tear to open the bag. Hold the bag sideways. Starting at one of the two ends, begin to rip down one of the ripples near the edge of the bag, or at the notch provided. Starting the rip further toward the middle of the bag will make the bag more shallow.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Instead of angling off like you would to make a hole for your hand, continue to rip in a straight line down to the other end of the bag. Rip this strip off of the bag completely. Jiggle the contents a little and the bag will naturally sit independently. Grab a few Chex Mix bagel chips for yourself, and prepare for the compliments and praise as you have solidified your seat amongst legends.