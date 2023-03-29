Ski Season Is Almost Upon Us, Here’s Where You Can Hit the Slopes

Although we’re sad summer has left and winter is creeping its way back into our lives, one thing we get to look forward to is ski season here in Australia.

That’s right, it’s almost time to put your ski goggles and thermals on and hit the slopes.

So, if you’re looking for the best places to ski in Australia this winter, consider this your ultimate guide.

When does ski season start in Australia?

The Australian ski season officially starts in June, which is when most of the ski resorts open.

Usually, ski season wraps up around the start of October, meaning you can get (hopefully) a good four months of action.

Obviously, the best time to ski is in the peak of winter so you can catch the most snow coverage over the mountains.

Both Thredbo and Perisher’s ski season starts on June 10 and ends on October 2, 2023. These are the same dates listed for Mt. Buller, Victoria.

Mt Hotham and Falls Creek in Victoria both open on June 10 but will end a day earlier, on October 1, 2023.

The best places to ski in Australia

Sure, Australia is known as the country where it doesn’t snow across the mainland, but that doesn’t mean we don’t some great places to ski.

Here’s a list of the top five places to ski this 2023 season, and where you can get passes.

Thredbo

When you think of skiing in Australia, Thredbo is probably one of the first places that come to mind. That’s probably because it was voted Australia’s Best Ski Resort for the sixth year in a row at the 2022 World Ski Awards.

Thredbo is also boasting that its stacked 2023 event calendar will be its biggest winter season yet, kicking off on June 10 and through to October 2.

Life passes will get you access to the entire lift network at Thredbo, including Australia’s only alpine gondola.

You can grab full-day lift passes for 2023 on Thredbo’s website.

If you’re looking for something a little more substantial than just a day on the slopes, you can get ski or snowboard for eight days or more with Thredbo’s season pass.

The 2023 Thredbo ski season passes start from $1,399 for adults and $865 for kids. You can find more out about season passes here.

Perisher

Perisher is another top place to ski in NSW.

Like Thredbo, Perisher’s ski season opens on June 10 and closes on October 2.

If you’re more into relaxing on the snow rather than actually skiing, Perisher’s resort is one of the best in the country.

You can get single-day and multi-day lift tickets to Perisher, which also gives you access to Perisher’s four resort areas.

Grab your tickets and find out more about the passes here.

Falls Creek

For our Victoria mates, Falls Creek is the place to go this ski season.

What’s fun about Falls Creek is that it’s a pedestrian-only ski village, meaning that all accommodation, dining and snow activities are literally ski-in/ski-out.

Falls Creek declared winter season is from June 10 to October 1.

You can check out the lift tickets and passes for Falls Creek here.

Mount Hotham

At Mount Hotham in Victoria, they throw you straight into the skiing because the village is located on top of the mountain. That means you’ll have to ski down to the actual chairlift.

If you’re a fan of steeper and deeper runs, Mount Hotham is for you.

Mount Hotham also has a bunch of passes you can check out for the 2023 ski season.

Mount Buller

Mount Buller has the largest lift network in Victoria and attracts many of Australia’s winter Olympic skiers, so maybe you’ll brush shoulders with sports royalty.

There’s also an iconic Snow Party if you want to let loose in the cold.

You can check out Mount Buller’s large range of passes and tickets here.

2023 Epic Australia Ski Season Pass

If you don’t want to be limited to just one place to ski this winter season, you should check out the 2023 Epic Australia Pass.

With this pass, you’ll get unrestricted and unlimited access to Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in the 2023 Australian snow season.

You’ll then be able to get access to world-class ski terrain, including Whistler Blackcomb, Hakuba Valley, Vail and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis for the 2023/24 Nothern Hemisphere ski season.

Find out more about the pass here.