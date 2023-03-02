Whip Your Pantry Into Shape With These 8 Must-Haves all Under $50

If you’ve been held hostage by #storagetok — the side of TikTok full of storage hacks and organisation tips — I don’t blame you if all your free time is now dedicated to surfing the web for labels, containers and space-saving drawer inserts. I, too, got sucked into this endless rabbit hole and now get unbelievably excited when an aesthetic pantry video or fridge organisation tutorial pops up on my feed.

If you’re in a similar boat and want to start implementing it in your own home instead of just lusting after it online, we’ve found the perfect place to shop. Pullen and Co is a high quality home storage brand that provides functional but also stylish and customisable pieces.

Its range includes clip jars, stackable fridge organisers, herb storage that keeps your greens fresher for longer, drawer dividers, baskets and more. In other words, a dream wonderland for Virgos.

To sweeten the deal, the brand is also slicing up to 50% off most of its storage products right now, so ’tis the season to get stuck into it.

Here are a few of our favourites to kick off some initial inspiration for your home.

My partner keeps his chilli oil, salt and sugar in a set of these canisters by the stovetop for easy access while cooking, so if you’re looking to streamline your dinner prep, these are a super handy storage product to have on hand for the essentials.

Got a crockery drawer that needs organising? Or what about that miscellaneous one full of random batteries, a few takeaway pizza shop flyers and some rubber bands? Let’s whip them into an organised shape with these bamboo drawer inserts, shall we? Keep in mind, they can be extended to fit the size of your drawer.

If you’re sick of having three loaves of bread open at any given time and need somewhere dark and airtight to store them, so they don’t go stale, this bread box will do the job. Plus, it’ll keep your counter space slick and aesthetically pleasing.

Whether you use it in the bathroom (as pictured) to organise your face soaps and serums, or in the office for pens, paper clips and sticky note pads — this rotating storage unit will keep all your loose bits and bobs in one place.

The fridge can be a real beast to organise when there are half-used avocados, containers from the night before and fresh produce for your Friday dinner party. Luckily, these stackable containers allow you to quickly drain excess water from your fruits, veggies, or anything else and store them neatly. They’re super easy to clean with a damp cloth, too. Thank us later.

Stop dealing with that messy corner of your pantry full of half-open sprinkles and choc chips (often found falling out of their bags half the time), and make your life easier with these cute (and minimal) clip jars that keep everything intact with ease. You can also buy matching labels for these babies to ensure they’re easily identifiable.

Can I get a hand up for every time you’ve bought herbs, only to use a quarter of the bag before they go brown? Me too. It’s the bane of my existence — especially considering they’re so expensive at the moment.

That’s why I had to add this option to the mix because it’s designed to help preserve your greens for up to three times longer than usual.

I couldn’t finish this list off without adding the other piece of Pullen and Co.’s puzzle — their custom sticky labels. This one suits smaller containers for easy pantry storage, but there are also other labels made for oils and clip jars available for purchase, too.

