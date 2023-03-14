How Do Samsung’s Flip & Fold Phones Actually Work?

Flip phones were undeniably the defining tech device of the early 00s. Snapping one shut during an argument was the ultimate power move of the era. The coolest person in your school was the first person to get their hands on one (that was probably an intense shade of bright blue or pink), and many-a boring bus rides were saved by playing a classic game of snake.

But alas, as tech developed and made way for touch screens, the humble flip phone went out of vogue.

Over the last few years, Samsung has revived and improved its style of foldable devices, with their Flip & Fold range giving phones a modern spin. Fit out with a huge touch screen, a range of practical (and cool) features and the ability to fold, it’s pretty cool to see how far things have come since the 00s.

To get an insight into how the phone actually works, we spoke to Nathan Rigger, Head of Product and Services at Samsung Mobile experience to find out a little more about the Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4.

What material is the phone made of?

From the inside out, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is made to be durable. These are Samsung’s toughest foldables with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Armor Aluminum to help protect the hinge.

How does it differ from the original 00s-style flip phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Flip4 has come a long way from the original flip phones. To start, the technology is on another level – everything from the processing power, the camera capabilities and the software are incomparable to an old-school flip phone.

How we use our phones has completely changed, and Samsung understands how vital screen real estate is for consumers.

We do everything on our phones, from watching the latest Netflix hit to video calling friends, family and colleagues as well as creating content for ourselves and others. While the flip phones of the 2000s only had one tiny screen, the Flip4 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen when unfolded and an additional 1.9-inch AMOLED screen on the front cover of the phone too.

Other than the flip feature, what makes the Z series unique?

It’s not just the flip that makes the Galaxy Flip4 unique but what the design and form factor allow users to do with it. One of the exciting ways to use this form factor is FlexCam, a versatile, hands-free camera experience that enables users to take advantage of their phone’s agile angles to capture group shots, selfies and videos from mind-blowing perspectives and impressive true-to-life detail — even in your go-to social apps.

You can take selfies with the Rear Camera while the front Cover Screen gives you a real-time preview of what you’re about to snap. FlexCam holds its own to broaden how users capture content; they can film themselves and friends from new angles.

The Flip4 Cover Screen is another nifty feature. The 1.9-inch screen on the front cover of the Flip4 allows you to check your notifications and control your phone with taps and swipes. In addition, you can access your Quick Settings, reply to texts and add widgets to keep apps at your fingertips — no main screen necessary.

How do I put a case on it if it bends every which way?

Samsung makes various cases specifically for the Z Series, which are designed to help protect the phone and its various design elements that allow it to flip/fold. You can check them out here.

Does the phone ‘go to sleep’ when you flip it down?

On a regular candy bar type phone, when you press the lock button, it will ‘go to sleep’. Similarly, when you flip your Flip4 closed, it will lock. However, even when it’s shut, you can still use many tasks thanks to the front screen – including quickly viewing notifications and controlling your music.

Can I hang up on calls when I snap it shut?

You can do this on the Flip4; all it takes is a few simple steps to enable it. In your settings apps, go to ‘Apps’, followed by ‘Samsung app settings’ and then ‘Call Settings’. You can choose what flip options you want to allow when taking or answering calls. So you can finally achieve the satisfaction of ending a call by snapping your phone shut.

What happens if play with the flip too much? Will it break?

The Galaxy Z Flip4 has been designed to be durable, and with testing, has proven both the Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Flip4 can withstand over 200,000 folds before failing. This equals to 100 folds daily for five years. This is thanks to Samsung’s Armor Aluminium frame, which protects the hinge of the phone – it’s Samsung’s toughest aluminium frame to date.

If you’re keen to learn more and explore Samsung’s latest Galaxy Flip4 & Fold4 devices at Samsung’s online store.

