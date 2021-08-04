How to Watch Samsung’s August Galaxy Unpacked Event in Australia

Earlier this year Samsung revealed its new lineup of Galaxy smartphones, but that’s not all the tech giant has in the pipeline. On August 12, Samsung will host another Unpacked event, this time with a focus on fold.

Here’s what we expect to see from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked and how you can watch along.

What to expect from Samsung’s August Unpacked event

The tagline for the upcoming Unpacked event is “get ready to unfold”. Samsung recently confirmed it would be showcasing its new Galaxy Z series at the event, so what do we know about these devices?

The Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices have come a long way since their first iterations. If you’re unfamiliar with them, the Z Flip and Z Fold are smartphones that feature innovative folding touch screens as their key feature.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are expected to be the next devices in the lineup and they’ll likely sport a few big changes.

One major update that’s coming to the Z Fold3 is S-Pen support, which will be the first time a Samsung foldable has been able to handle a stylus device.

Samsung has also said it’s working closely with partners like Google and Microsoft to make apps more compatible with its foldable devices.

Apart from the foldable phones, we can also expect to see some other new devices at Unpacked like the Galaxy Watch 4 and most likely the Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to use the new Wear OS 3 operating system which is a big update that includes all new apps, designs and extended battery life.

As for the Galaxy Buds 2, everyone’s hoping for active noise cancelling features but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s a real possibility.

How to watch the event from Australia

All will be revealed at Samsung Unpacked on August 12.

As usual, it’s an awkward time for Aussies turning in. Here’s a breakdown of the different time zones:

AEST – August 12 at 12:00 am

ACST – August 11 at 11:30 pm

AWST – August 11 at 10:00 pm

You’ll be able to watch the Unpacked event right from Samsung’s homepage here or you can follow along on the company’s social media profiles.

If you’re already keen on the new devices from Samsung you can register your interest for pre-orders and get complimentary Samsung Care+ valued at $399.