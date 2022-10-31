Contiki’s Top 5 International Spots for Those Who Like It Hot

Though La Niña may have you feeling otherwise, summer is well and truly on the way, friends. If you’re planning on taking yourself on a well-deserved holiday this summer, Contiki has offered a lending hand by sharing a list of its top-recommended destinations during the warmer months of the year (in our hemisphere, that is).

If you’re keen to get back into travel and need some inspiration, here are some Contiki-recommended trips for ya.

5 of the best summer holiday destinations, according to Contiki

Vietnam

According to a Contiki spokesperson, Australia’s summer months are an excellent time to plan a visit to Vietnam.

“Rainfall is at its lowest throughout December, making Vietnam one of the perfect travel destinations [during summer],” they shared over email. “…The average daily temperature in Ho Chi Minh City ranges from max 31 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius, matching Australia’s summer climate relatively well.”

While there, Contiki suggests checking out landscapes such as Halong Bay and the Mekong Delta, as well as taking time to enjoy the culture and cuisine of Vietnam, too.

You can check out Contiki’s list of Vietnam tours here.

Thailand

“Another destination that should be high on your priority list if you’re looking to chase the sun this summer is Thailand,” the Contiki spokesperson shared with us.

Travellers to Thailand can expect temperatures to sit in the high 20s, and highlights include “the limestone islands” and the food – of course.

Take a peek at Contiki’s Thailand tours here.

Hawaii

Hawaii is never not a popular destination with Aussies, so if you’re looking for a beautiful no-fuss trip during summer, Contiki suggests considering this gem.

“Although it is winter in the northern hemisphere, Hawaii still provides a tropical escape. With an average temp of 27 degrees, travellers can relax on its stunning beaches and explore oceans, mountains and waterfalls. Contiki offers a Waikiki explorer package making it the perfect Australian summer destination,” they shared.

Lonely Planet also shares that this time of year is great for whale watching if you’re keen on that.

Colombia

This one hits me in the heart because it was the trip I was meant to take in March 2020 when the world fell apart. In any case, for those of you who don’t yet have Colombia on your travel list, Contiki (and I) suggest you add it on there.

During Australia’s summer months, Contiki shares that Colombia is often comfortably set in the 20s temperature-wise (depending on where you are, of course).

“Go from art-spotting along the streets of Bogota to mud-bathing in the valleys of Totumo Volcano.” Quite the trip, right?

Take a look at Contiki’s Colombia tour options here.

Patagonia

For budding adventurers who aren’t too phased about sunny beach destinations, Contiki suggests Patagonia as an option instead.

“…the summer period in Patagonia provides a perfect window to explore the country without enduring the harsh winter conditions,” the Contiki spokesperson shared. “Travellers can explore Patagonia’s staggering scenery, from the endless mountain ranges to sparkling blue lagoons, with Contiki’s Patagonia Trail deal.”

According to Lonely Planet, this time of year is also great for penguin spotting. Cute!

