Australia Is Kinda Getting That Mario Day Switch Bundle

Remember when the US got that Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle? The one with a Nintendo Switch console and a choice of one of three Mario games? I remember it like it was just last week. Anyway, it’s coming here but it’s not the exact same thing.

That’s right, it looks like EB Games will be getting a limited run of the Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle, which means that you can celebrate Mario Day a solid 21 days later when it comes into stores on March 31st.

LIMITED RELEASE ⚡ The Nintendo Switch Console + Super Mario Odyssey Bundle is available to preorder now, coming 31 March! 🍄😍 Freedom to have fun. Wherever. Whenever. https://t.co/AC4eesDePm pic.twitter.com/IbwKX7tsfI — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) March 13, 2023

As mentioned in the original post regarding the US announcement, their bundle consists of a Nintendo Switch with two red Joy-Cons (just like Mario has two red arms) and a choice between a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. In this bundle, you have no choice. You must get Super Mario Odyssey. That being said, it’s not exactly the worst choice in the world. That game rocks. We’re also getting those Super Mario Bros Movie stickers as well.

In usual EB Games fashion, the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle is the full RRP for a Nintendo Switch console at $469. In terms of trading in, you have the option of trading in your old Nintendo Switch and two Switch games (presumably from a list of eligible Switch games) to get the console for $199, or your old Switch Lite and two Switch games to get it for $249. From the looks of it, it seems like EB Games aren’t the only Australian retailers getting this bundle, as JB Hi-Fi also has a listing for the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle.

Interestingly enough, it was previously assumed that we wouldn’t be getting this bundle in Australia. After all, when the original announcement came about we were told it wasn’t happening. However, perhaps this was due to the fact that Australia wasn’t getting that exact bundle. The OG bundle gives the option of three different Mario games, while this bundle is just Super Mario Odyssey. It’s the classic “Well, technically…”.

That aside, it’s still a pretty good bundle. As first-party Nintendo games rarely go on sale, even years after their release, you’re getting one of the console’s best titles for basically free. It’s the sort of thing where we’ve seen better, but it definitely could be worse. It could be no games at all!