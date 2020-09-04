How to Pre-Order Super Mario 3D All-Stars in Australia

Nintendo’s celebrating Super Mario’s 35th anniversary with the announcement of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle. To join the nostalgia camp, here’s everything you need to know about the bundle’s release date plus a pre-order guide to get you started.

Nintendo announced it would release three classic games in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle — revamped with enhanced graphics — that weren’t previously available to play on the Switch.

You’ll be able to escape into the worlds of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Run, jump and dive for a weekday or weekend thrill and listen to timeless Super Mario tunes along the way.

Release date for Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle

Luckily for anyone longing to make a trip down memory lane, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is being released this month i.e. 18 September. However, it’s up only up for grabs until March, 2021.

Where can I pre-order it?

Amazon and JB Hi-Fi are offering the lowest pre-order prices and both promise pre-order price guarantees. If you pay upfront and the price drops before release day, you’ll be refunded the difference or will only have to pay the lowest price.

But wait, there’s more…

While the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle takes the spotlight, Nintendo’s also releasing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set), with Amazon currently offering the lowest price. You’ll need Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite to take part in an augmented reality with remote-controlled cars to race and set the pace. You can pre-order it now but the set won’t be released until 16 October.

If you’re keen to play but don’t have the gadget, you can purchase the Nintendo Switch Console here or the Nintendo Switch Lite Console here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.