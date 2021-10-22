Who Gives A Crap Wants to Help You Poop

Eco-friendly toilet paper company, Who Gives A Crap, announced this week that it was expanding its product offering to include other poop-related goods: namely, coffee.

If you’re confused by that thought, may I direct your attention to this little explainer on why hot drinks (particularly coffee) are great for getting things moving down there.

READ MORE 8 Easy Sustainability Swaps That Are Genuinely Good For the Planet

Anyway, the new product is called the Who Gives A Crap Blend No. 2 kit (lol). And it comes with a roll of bamboo toilet paper and a 500g bag of fair-trade coffee – in a compostable bag.

It’s worth pointing out here for the coffee fans that when sipping on this brew, you can expect tasting notes of “juicy ripe apple front with a smooth dark chocolate finish”, the Who Gives A Crap team advises. Oh, and you can select either whole bean or ground.

On the new product launch, CEO and co-founder of Who Gives A Crap, Simon Griffiths, shared:

“We’ve heard from reliable sources that coffee makes some people need to go to the bathroom. As a toilet paper business, we found that pretty interesting. After all, the more toilet paper people use, the more we can donate to the billions of people living without safe access to a toilet.”

If you’re not familiar with Who Gives A Crap, the business runs a subscription service that delivers toilet paper to your doorstep (great in the pandemic times) and donates 50% of the profits to water and sanitation charities around the world. That’s equated to over $10 million (AUD) to date.

The reason for this new release is to help accelerate donations and reach more people who lack basic sanitation services.

The Blend No. 2 is a limited release, however, and it is already moving very quickly so if you’d like to get your hands on some TP and a fresh brew, hop over to this link ASAP and buy a kit for $29 now.