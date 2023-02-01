This Canned Meat and Poultry Might Be Contaminated

Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling 2.58 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that has caused some of their cans to become contaminated — without necessarily showing any physical signs of the products going bad, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The issue was discovered when the company noticed multiple spoiled, leaking cans from different production dates in their warehouses. After an investigation, they found the cans may have been damaged in a subtle way that might not be obvious to customers, but allows foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

Which cans are recalled?

The recalled contaminated cans have the establishment number “P4247” printed on the can. They were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023 and were shipped to retail stores all over the country. There are multiple products with different names and brands recalled, including Armour Star, Great Value, Goya, Hagris House, and Kroger. Check out the full list here from the USDA. You can also see a picture of each canned product with the location of their lot code and “best if used by” date.

What should you do with your recalled cans?

The USDA urges you not to consume the products (if you already have and are concerned about their health, you should contact your healthcare provider). While there are no reports of people getting sick from eating the food, the USDA recommends these products be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact the company at 800-289-6014, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or email [email protected] If you have food safety questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also check out the food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected]