Here’s What You Can and Can’t Do With Your Phone While Driving in Australia

Australian laws heavily restrict how you can use your phone when driving, but the rules are subtly different across the states and territories.

While a lot of this is obvious (we hope), let’s go state-by-state and find out what you can and can’t do with your phone while driving.

Phone use rules while driving around Australia

NSW’s phone use while driving rules

Transport for NSW has a handy page on legal mobile phone use while driving in the state, detailing in relatively simple terms what you can and can’t do.

Full licence holders can make or receive audio phone calls and use music/audio functions, however, to do these the phone will need to be either secured in a cradle that’s fixed to the vehicle or can be operated without actually touching the device (for example, via Hey Siri commands).

Navigation (such as Google Maps), the government’s Speed Adviser app and dispatch apps can also be used, but only if the phone is secured in a cradle that’s fixed to the vehicle.

The things above are not permitted for learners or provisional licence holders.

However, all drivers can access digital driver’s licences (when instructed by a police officer) and can use wallet functions to make a transaction, show a coupon or access an area (only if the vehicle is stationary or off the road, such as in a car park, driveway or drive-thru).

All other functions are considered prohibited. It is illegal to hold the device at any time while driving.

Victoria’s phone use while driving rules

Vic Roads is very clear about what drivers can or can’t do with a smartphone while behind the wheel.

Fully licenced drivers can make and receive phone calls, use audio and music functions, and can use GPS apps or highway vehicle systems, but only if the phone is secured in a commercially designed holder that’s fixed to the vehicle or can be operated by the driver without touching any part of the phone (provided the phone isn’t resting on the driver’s body).

Everything else is prohibited.

Just like in NSW, Learner, P1 and P2 drivers can’t use mobile phones at all while driving.

Queensland’s phone use while driving rules

Moving north into Queensland, the state is very clear that you can’t hold your phone while driving and that it can’t rest on your body while behind the wheel.

Full licence drivers can touch mobile phones (that are in a cradle that’s attached to a vehicle) for accepting/making calls, using navigation apps or skipping songs. If you want to use it, but it’s not in a cradle, you must use it hands-free (you’d need to rely on the phone’s inbuilt assistant to do things).

You can also hold a phone when safely stopped, provided that you’re paying for goods or services, gaining access to or from a road-related area (like a car park information booth), presenting a digital licence if asked by a police officer, or getting money out of a phone wallet. In these instances, you’d need to be off a public road, with the car not moving.

Every other use, including video calls and social media use, is against the road rules.

Learner and P1 drivers are banned from using mobile devices while driving entirely.

South Australia’s phone use while driving rules

You can use a phone while driving in South Australia, but like every other state, there are restrictions in place.

For making or receiving calls, the phone must be in a commercially-designed phone mount. You can use GPS functionality on your phone, but again, it needs to be fitted to the vehicle with a commercially designed cradle. Additionally, South Australian drivers will need to set their destination before they start driving, and if they need to make any changes to the route, they’ll need to pull over and park to do so, according to My Licence SA.

All other uses are prohibited.

Meanwhile, learners and provisional drivers are banned from using any type of mobile phone function when in the driver’s seat.

Western Australia’s phone use while driving rules

Over in Western Australia, drivers can only use mobile phones to make or receive phone calls, provided the device is secured in a mount.

If there’s no mount, it can only be used hands-free to terminate or receive phone calls.

Additionally, GPS apps may be used while driving, but only if the driver doesn’t have to touch the keypad or screen.

Social media use, video calls and other phone functions are prohibited.

However, unlike other states, L and P-plater drivers in Western Australia can use phones while driving, under the same rules listed above.

Northern Territory’s phone use while driving rules

Up in the Northern Territory, drivers can only use mobile phones to make or receive phone calls or as a driver’s aid (for GPS). To be used while driving, the phone needs to be in a commercially designed mount that’s fixed to the vehicle or can be operated without the driver needing to touch the device.

All other uses are against the rules.

Learners and provisional drivers aren’t allowed to use phones while driving for any purpose.

Tasmania’s phone use while driving rules

If you’re driving in Tasmania, you can use a mobile phone for phone calls as long as it’s secured in a commercially designed holder that’s fixed to the vehicle or it’s operable without the need to touch the device.

GPS and navigation apps can also be used through your smartphone while behind the wheel, along with audio functions, but only if the phone is in a secure mount.

Everything else is restricted.

Learners and provisional drivers in Tasmania are under a ‘total mobile phone ban‘, but this does not include music or GPS use (this must be set up prior to driving).

ACT’s phone use while driving rules

Finally, in the ACT, mobile phones can be legally touched by the driver if the device is securely mounted in a cradle.

The phone can be used to make or receive calls, along with driver’s aid navigational tools like GPS apps and music functionality. If the phone isn’t mounted, it must be used hands-free without the need to touch it.

All other functions are prohibited.

It is illegal for all learners and provisional drivers to use mobile phones while driving in the ACT, though learners can listen to phone-based audio and use phone GPS apps if they are set up prior to travel.

Drive safe, wherever you are

In the sections above, we’ve linked to useful resources where you can learn more about the road rules for the state that you live in.

Drive safe out there.