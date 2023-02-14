Everyone Needs to Look at Baby Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer

This week Marvel Studios will enter Phase 5 of the MCU, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Following that another superhero group will receive their third movie, that being the ragtag loveable group, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Here’s what they’re up to in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Who are the Guardians of the Galaxy?

If you’re unfamiliar, the Guardians of the Galaxy were introduced into the MCU in their first self-titled movie in 2014.

The core group consists of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket and Drax. In later films, Mantis, Nebula and Kraglin also become regulars in the team.

The Guardians are a misfit team of slightly goofy personalities who quickly bonded to become a family against the odds and gallivant around the galaxy defending the universe.

They’ve had three solo outings (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) and have also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Groot also pioneered his own series of animated shorts in I Am Groot.

What’s happening in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame we know that the Gamora we’ve come to know and love was killed by Thanos, but a variant from another universe is still out there.

When we last saw the Guardians they had parted ways with their temporary “Asguardian”, Thor, and in the Holiday Special we learned they’d set up shop on Knowhere.

The synopsis for the film reveals this:

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Based on casting news, we know that two major comic characters will be appearing in the third film.

One is the High Evolutionary, a narcissistic scientist who is dedicated to forcibly enhancing all living beings into a supreme race.

Another is Adam Warlock, a powerful AI humanoid who was created by the Sovereign people to eradicate the Guardians.

The Guardians of the Galaxy were brought to the screen by James Gunn, who has directed the team in all of their solo movies as well as the Holiday Special.

Guardians 3 will be the last in Gunn’s Guardians trilogy as the director moves on to a leading role at DC. Therefore, you can expect this one to be a big one.

In the meantime… here’s a trailer

Marvel has revealed some previews of footage from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23, but it was at CCXP that the official trailer was made public.

Please enjoy.

As expected, the trailer promises plenty of sci-fi spacefaring action, classic James Gunn humour and an epic soundtrack.

It also appears to be quite an emotional ride. It seems like quite a few elements of the Guardians’ pasts will come back to haunt them.

One in particular that stands out is Rocket Raccoon, who we see as a LIL BABY in this trailer. I love him. I will die for him. More, please.

If you missed it in the Holiday Special, Groot is also swole now.

The trailer also gives a quick look at Adam Warlock, the High Evolutionary and what looks to be Lylla, aka Rocket’s Otter soulmate from the comics. Love that for him.

A second trailer released at the 2023 Super Bowl gives us a better idea of Rocket’s backstory. It seems that he was caught up in the High Evolutionary’s sacred mission to “create the perfect society”.

There’s a shot of lil baby Rocket on an operating chair and I swear I will hurt anyone who touches him.

Who is in the team?

As you’d expect, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper all reprise their roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Maria Bakalova also returns to voice Cosmo the Spacedog.

New this time around are Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha) and Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord) are also rumoured to be returning as their characters from previous iterations.

The movie is written and directed by James Gunn.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 releasing?

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is scheduled to release in Australian cinemas on May 4, 2023. Wait a minute… isn’t that Star Wars Day? I suppose you could call this Marvel’s Star Wars.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/6nR4yFSAQA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

Consider the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Endgame and the Holiday Special to be required viewing prior to this film, which you can catch up on now over at Disney+.

