The Latest Creed III Trailer Is a Knockout

Rocky has certainly proven itself as a franchise that won’t go down without a fight, and that continues with the release of Creed 3.

Creed III carries on the successful franchise starring Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s foe turned friend Apollo Creed. What’s in store for our friend Donnie in the third movie? Let’s find out.

Creed III: What do we know?

Plot points for Creed III are pretty under wraps at this stage, but we can (shockingly) assume it will continue the story of Creed II. Things were wrapped up pretty nicely in that movie, but of course, it’s not long before a new challenge comes Donnie’s way.

This time it’s in the form of Damian Anderson, a friend from Donnie’s past who was recently released from an 18-year stint in prison and decides to get his life back on track by coming for Donnie’s boxing legacy.

You can get a better idea of what’s going on in the newly released trailer for Creed III:

You can see a second, longer, trailer below that teases the epic showdown between Donnie and Damian.

Who is involved?

Michael B. Jordan takes the lead again in Creed III as Adonis Creed. However, he’s pulling double duty in the threequel as both its star and the director, in what will be his feature directorial debut.

Tessa Thompson returns as Donnie’s wife Bianca and Loki star Jonathan Majors plays his rival Damian.

Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Mila Kent and Phylicia Rashad also star.

Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, will sit this one out as the focus switches purely to Adonis’ story.

The screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler and Zack Baylin, with the story by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

What is Creed 3’s release date?

Creed III is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 2, 2023.

If you want to catch up on previous Creed films, you can rent or buy the first movie digitally on Fetch, Apple TV and Prime Video. Creed II is available to stream on Prime Video.

We’ll keep this post up to date with more details about Creed III as they come to light.