All the Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do With Amazon’s Alexa

If you’ve been wanting to enter the smart home game for a while now but you’re still on the fence about whether or not Amazon’s Alexa is worth investing in, we’re here to help. Alexa comes with a surprising range of features outside of turning on music and reading you the news, you just have to know how to use them.

We know when we first entered the smart home game as rookies, we had no idea just how many aspects of your home can be brought to life (for the best) with this type of tech, so here’s hoping this might help give you some clarity on whether or not to take the plunge and level up your home.

Create a virtual shopping list

Simply say, “Alexa, create a shopping list”, and add items to it as you need them over the week. Then when the time comes for your big grocery shop, it’s all there in one place. Never again will you get caught out mindlessly strolling up and down the aisles wondering what that missing ingredient was.

Turn off your lights in bed

If you’ve got smart home-compatible light bulbs, all you need to do is command your Amazon Echo Dot to turn off the lights from bed or the front door, and your wish is its command.

Turn on the TV and other smart appliances on command

Considering Alexa runs on voice commands, you can turn the TV on from the couch by saying, “Alexa, turn on the TV”. You can even start getting your kettle or coffee machine ready from bed (as long as it’s a smart home-compatible device).

Check your hot tools are off at home from anywhere

Outside of voice commands, you can also use the Amazon Alexa app to turn on or off your smart plugs. This will help eradicate that little voice in your head, convincing you your hot tools were all left on, and you’ll come back to ashes in place of a house.

Check if deliveries have come while at work

If you connect your device with a smart camera (these start from a mere $99), you can get Alexa to give you a full view of your front porch (to check if your deliveries have arrived) from your desk at work. Similarly, you can also install other cameras in the lounge or nursery to keep an eye on the baby from anywhere.

See who is at your front door

In the same vein, this camera will allow you to see who is at your front door without you having to get up — that way, you can avoid annoying door-to-door salespeople like the plague.

Find your phone or keys

If you’ve got your Alexa connected to your phone or a tile (on your keys), if you say, “Alexa, find my keys”, the device will locate them for easy retrieval. This makes the sinking feeling when you can’t find your keys in your bag or your phone in your pocket a little more bearable.

Remind yourself to water the plants or pay the bills

Never miss a bill, and stay on top of your payment cycles by setting reminders. From scheduling reminders for appointments, sporting games, special occasions and when to water the plants, you’ll never forget another event in this lifetime.

