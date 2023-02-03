This Neat Gadget Helps You Make Your Own Plant-Based Milk

Have you ever wanted to make your own plant-based milk at home? Whether you’re lactose intolerant or you just love oat milk in your morning coffee, you can learn how to make some at home and reduce some of your overall waste with an Almond Cow milk maker.

Why should you get this Almond Cow milk maker?

You’re probably thinking to yourself, “why should I make my own plant-based milk when I can just buy it from the store”? By making it yourself at home, it allows you to control what kind of extra ingredients go into your milk. You don’t have to worry about added preservatives or contributing more waste to the environment by buying endless cartons from your store. In fact, you can also cater sweeteners to your preference by adding or detracting them from your own recipe.

While making your own plant-based is relatively easy, it can be a messy process and still result in a bit of waste.

You see, before you start to make any kind of plant-based milk, you have to soak the ingredients overnight to help soften them. The next day, you’d typically blend the water and nuts/oats/beans in a mixer or food processor, but afterwards you’d need to strain the milk with a nut bag to ensure it’s as light and clump-free as possible.

That’s the beauty of owning an automatic nut milk maker, since there’s no need to strain it by hand, which is the messiest part of the process.

How does it work?

To begin, all you have to do is place your ingredients into the filter basket of the Almond Cow milk maker. From there, you’ll just need to fill the base with water up to the line. Re-attach the filter basket to the lid and twist to close it. Place the top on the base of the nut milk maker then hit the cow-shaped button on the lid to begin the process.

The Almond Cow milk maker will go through three automatic phases as it blends your ingredients into your milk of choice. After about a minute, the light will turn green and you’ll be treated to about six cups of fresh plant-based milk. After that, you’ll want to immediately store your milk to help it cool. It should last in your refrigerator for up to five days.

There will be some leftover “pulp meal” in the filter basket, but the good news is that it doesn’t have to go to waste. You can top it with fresh fruit and serve it immediately, or use it to make delicious recipes like oatmeal cookies, hummus or granola.

You can shop the Almond Cow nut milk maker from Amazon Australia for $345.