4 Cold Brew Bottles to Try if You Love to Wake Up to a Chilled Coffee in the Morning

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the allure of coffee is the only thing that entices you, a caffeine addict, out of bed in the morning, having it pre-made and ready to go might feel like a fever dream. Whether you’ve been surviving on instant or accustomed to the luxury of a capsule coffee, an even quicker (and refreshing) option is to go cold brew-style. And no, you don’t have to start buying big prepackaged cartons from your local supermarket, you can actually DIY at home with a cold brew coffee bottle.

READ MORE 12 Barista-Approved Tools to Make the Perfect Cup of Coffee at Home

What is a cold brew coffee bottle?

An excellent question. But first, let’s address what makes cold brew different to regular coffee. You might be surprised to know that cold brew isn’t the same as iced coffee. Cold brew is ground coffee that’s steeped in chilled water for between 12 and 24 hours. Since cold brew doesn’t have any milk added to it, it often has a stronger caffeine level.

So, aside from the lack of milk, how is that any different to iced coffee, you scream. Well, iced coffee always starts out hot since it’s brewed with hot water and becomes cooled when it’s poured over milk and ice. As a result, it only takes a matter of minutes to produce an iced coffee, but it’ll maintain its bitter flavour (unless you attack it with sugar).

Therefore, a cold brew bottle (sometimes referred to as a filter coffee bottle) is an easy-to-use brewing device that allows you to create cold brew coffee just by leaving it overnight in your fridge. It’s one of the most fuss-free ways to create coffee, since it relies on the waiting game. So long as you don’t forget to prep it before you go to bed, you’ll always be able to wake up to a delicious cup of coffee with your breakfast.

Keep in mind that cold brew bottles come in a variety of forms. The most common features a removable filter attached to the lid that you fill with ground coffee before plunging it into cold water. However, there are some coffee bottles that make the pouring process easier.

The neat thing though is that cold brew bottles aren’t just reserved for coffee. You can also use one as a fruit infuser by packing it full of chopped lemons, strawberries or oranges to flavour your water.

READ MORE 8 of the Best Home Milk Frothers That'll Give You a Whole Latte Love

How to use this filter coffee bottle

Measure at least 60g (about four tablespoons) of ground coffee. Feel free to experiment with portion sizes depending on the size of your bottle, or if you like a stronger cup. Assemble the bottle according to its instructions. This may involve detaching the filter from the lid or filling the bottle with water first. Once the filter is in place and the bottle is filled with cold water (filtered works best), pop it in your refrigerator. Leave overnight or for 24 hours. Come back later to enjoy your delicious cup of chilled coffee.

Visual learners can watch this TikTok below that will demonstrate how to use this filter coffee bottle in a jiffy:

The best cold brew coffee bottles in Australia

Hario cold brew filter coffee bottle

First up is the cult-favourite Hario cold brew bottle. This baby is beloved by many, with thousands of reviews that can attest to its damn good filter. It’s super simple to use and once filled, all it needs is a good shake to begin the extraction process.

It’s available in three colours and can provide up to 650mL of freshly steeped coffee.

Where to buy: Amazon ($57.39) | Catch ($74.85) | eBay ($74.85) | Kogan ($74.85)

Hario cold brew pot

Alternatively, if you’re not into the bottle, you can go for this Hario cold brew pot instead. Unlike the bottle, it features a nifty spout to ensure a steady pour, but it still works exactly the same.

It comes in two sizes – 600mL or 1L – and in a few different colours.

Where to buy

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Bottle

Available either in 900mL or 1.89L, this filter-in coffee bottle features an insulated glass wall that will keep your brew perfectly cool all morning. That way, you won’t have to keep taking it in and out of the fridge as you’re caffeinating up in the first three hours of work. It also features an airtight lid and heavy duty handle that can better support a big jug full of cold brew.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $47.86) | eBay ($68.25 for 900mL or $88.93 for 1.89L)

SOMA Tea and Coffee Cold Brew Bottle

The easiest way to take your cold brew on the go is with this travel-sized, double walled, insulated SOMA coffee bottle. It sports a mini filter that you can remove at any time, or use to infuse with tea if you choose. As part of your new nightly routine, let it brew while you sleep then in the morning, throw the filter in the dishwasher, whack in some milk and off you go to catch the bus.

Where to buy: Amazon ($64) | eBay ($76.73)