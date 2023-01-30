Why Your Next Classic Cocktail Should Be Upside-Down

We’re coming to the end of January, which, for some, may have been quite dry. Abstaining from alcohol has many benefits, and one major drawback: If and when you decided to start drinking again, you’ll find your tolerance is much lower than it was before you took your break.

This is (obviously) not all bad news — you get more bang for your buck — though it can affect your social life in awkward ways. I used to be able to put back four cocktails on a school night without being too hungover the next morning, but now all it takes is a couple of martinis to get me sloshed. Rather than cut out martinis entirely, I give myself a little wiggle room with upside-down cocktails.

We’ve talked about the upside-down Manhattan before. It’s a simple drink to make; all you have to do is invert the ratios of whiskey and vermouth:

Instead of drinking two ounces of gin or whiskey and one ounce of vermouth, you are now drinking twice as much vermouth and half of the spirit. But — and this is important — it still feels, looks, and sips like a whole-arse cocktail.

Beyond Manhattans, you can do the same with any classic cocktail that’s primarily comprised of a spirit and vermouth. This manoeuvre extends your drinking time by a little, allowing you to spend more time with your drinking buddies without punking out by round two. Could you “switch to soda water” or “have a beer”? I guess, but drinking cocktails is fun, and I hate missing out on fun (also, beer makes me sneeze).

If a completely upside-down cocktail is a little too vermouth-heavy for your taste, you can always try a 50/50. I’m a big fan of the 50/50 martini, particularly in the summer months, which cannot come soon enough.