Scream 6: Ghostface Slashes Through the Big Apple in New Trailer

Scream hacked and slashed back onto cinema screens in 2022 and thus a successful reboot of the series was born (out of blood). While Ghostface may have been put down in Scream 5, we know they never stay down for long and the masked killer will be back in the upcoming sequel Scream 6.

Scream 6: What’s the film about?

Scream 6 (or Scream VI as it’s officially titled) brings back the survivors of the 2022 film, as well as a few familiar faces from Screams past.

The synopsis tells us only this: “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

One of the major changes that we do know is coming to Scream 6 is a shift in location from the suburban streets of Woodsboro to the metropolis that is New York City.

You can check out the first teaser for Scream VI below.

A longer trailer gives us a better look at what Ghostface is up to in Scream VI. This killer definitely seems more sinister than the last. They have a shotgun (and know how to use it) and have even built a shrine to the legacy of Ghostface – and as we know from the last movie that fans are the worst.

We get a look at a handful of new characters (who will likely either die or be revealed as Ghostface) as well as the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby!

Who is part of the cast?

In terms of the lineup of potential victims and killers Scream 6 has an array of cast members both new and returning.

Reprising their roles from Scream 5 are Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Mason Gooding. They’ll be joined by new cast members Jack Champion, Henry Czemy, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Hayden Panettiere is also returning as Kirby, a role she played in Scream 4.

Out of the legacy Scream members, Courteney Cox is the only one returning in Scream VI. Original final girl Neve Campbell, who played the franchise hero Sidney Prescott, said she would not be joining the new sequel over a pay dispute.

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett with a script from James Vanderbill and Guy Busick.

Scream 6: Australian Release Date

Scream 6 is scheduled to hit Australian cinemas on March 9, 2023.

If you want to watch Scream 5 in preparation you’ll find it streaming on Paramount+.