7 Of The Best Spooky Movies On Stan To Watch This Halloween

There are precisely 23 days until Halloween, and if decking yourself out in a carefully-curated Tiger King costume to traipse around the streets isn’t your idea of good time, there’s always the couch. If you’re planning on staying in with a big bowl of popcorn and a terrifically terrifying flick this Halloween, Stan has you covered with these spooky movies.

Wolf Creek (2005)

Inspired by the real-life murders of backpackers by Ivan Milat in the ’90s, Wolf Creek is as bone-chilling as you’d expect. Mick Taylor is an outback force — a loner, a larrikin and an expert hunter. He’s hunted wild boars for a living but now he has switched to a different beast – tourists being his specialty.

If you’re loving Wolf Creek, you can follow it up with Stan’s original Wolf Creek spin-off series.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Is there anything more creepy than a cannibalistic serial killer? I think not. In Silence of the Lambs, an FBI trainee (Jodi Foster) is assigned by her superior to interview an imprisoned, cannibalistic psychopath, Hannibal “the Cannibal” Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) in the hope that he may help uncover the identity of an elusive serial killer.

The Ring (2002)

The little girl with the long black hair and white dress in The Ring has been haunting many of our dreams since 2002. When four teenagers mysteriously die exactly one week after watching a video tape, investigative reporter Rachel Keller tracks down the video – and watches it. Now the clock is ticking and Rachel has just seven days to unravel the mystery.

If you’re loving The Ring, turn it into a movie marathon with The Ring 2.

Child’s Play

If possessed dolls get your hand standing on end, Child’s Play is the spooky Halloween movie for you. When serial killer Charles Lee Ray is mortally wounded in a police shoot-out, he uses a voodoo spell to transfer his soul into Chucky, a “Good Guys” doll. Young Andy receives the doll as a birthday gift, and Chucky soon resumes his killing spree.

Scream (1996)

Ahhh, Scream. Name a more iconic Halloween movie, or a more iconic cast. After a series of mysterious deaths in their small town, a group of teens become the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, they find themselves contemplating the “rules” of horror films as they find themselves living in a real-life one.

If The Scream had you well, screaming, turn it into a movie marathon with Scream 2 and Scream 3.

The Final Destination (2009)

The Final Destination film series has been freaking out audiences since 2000, with each film more terrifying and gruesome than the last. After a young man’s premonition of a deadly race-car crash helps saves the lives of his peers, Death sets out to collect those who evaded their end.

Bates Motel (2013-2017)

If a spooky series is more your jam this Halloween, why not give Bates Motel a spin. Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore star in this prelude to the classic horror film Psycho, which takes a contemporary glimpse into Norman Bates’ formative years and reveals how he became one of the most infamous murderers of all time.

Head to Stan for all the spooky films on offer this Halloween.