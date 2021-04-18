9 Self-Improvement Books That Actually Work

Anytime is a great time for goal-setting. You don’t need a new year or major event to inspire a little self-reflection. So why not get a little assistance from a well-loved self-help book or two?

Below, I’ve put together a list of books that are particularly noteworthy in the self-improvement space. Some are fairly new to bookstores, and others have been around for a few years. But what’s consistent here is that they’re all great at offering advice on goal-setting and making serious progress when it comes to work, finance and personal development.

Check them out here:

1. ‘What Would Frida Do?: A Guide To Living Boldly’ By Arianna Davis

Hachette described this book as:

“A contemporary guide to life inspired by the extraordinary artist Frida Kahlo. “…In this charming read, author Arianna Davis conjures Frida’s brave spirit, encouraging women to persevere, to create fearlessly, and to stand by their own truths.”

I am officially sold.

2. Get Your Sh*t Together – Sarah Knight

Coming from the author of The Life-Changing Magic Of Not Giving A F**K, this book is centred on helping you to “stop whining and start winning”.

3. Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig

This may sound quite heavy. And yes, it does deal with mental health struggles. But this memoir has been described as life-altering by many. I mean, just read this excerpt:

“I want life. I want to read it and write it and feel it and live it. I want, for as much of the time as possible in this blink-of-an-eye existence we have, to feel all that can be felt. I hate depression. I am scared of it. Terrified, in fact. But at the same time, it has made me who I am. And if – for me – it is the price of feeling life, it’s a price always worth paying”

4. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives by Lori Gottlieb

This booked grabbed me instantly. It’s a book about a psychologist, her patients and her own journey through therapy. It looks at the myriad of ways the process of therapy can help people who are struggling.

The book is described on Amazon as “Personal, revealing, funny, and wise, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone opens a rare window onto a world that is most often bound by secrecy, offering an illuminating tour of a profoundly private process.”

5. Happy & Other Ridiculous Aspirations by Turia Pitt

Aussie icon Turia Pitt has penned another novel, this time it’s focused on ways we can feasibly become happier people. Now that’s a self-improvement goal we can all get behind.

6. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

You may have heard of this book before – it’s been raved about by millions of readers. Penguin described it as:

“A reminder of what truly matters, as told through the adventures of four beloved friends. Based on Charlie’s daily Instagram. For fans of Winnie-the-pooh’s Little Book of Wisdom.”

7. The Cambridge Code: One Simple Test To Uncover Who You Are by Curly Moloney and Emma Loveridge

This book was written by Dr Emma Loveridge (psychologist) and Dr Curly Moloney (Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) along with a team of scientists and researchers from Cambridge University. It looks at ways you can improve your life, work, relationships and wellbeing based on your psychological profile.

8. Darkness is Golden: A Guide to Personal Transformation and Dealing with Life’s Messiness – Mary Hoang

Darkness is Golden has been written by Aussie psychologist Mary Hoang, and focuses on the difficult emotions we attempt to keep bottled in. Paired with audio experiences and reflective activities, the book is a powerful insight into the value of taking an honest look at our darkest parts.

9. Untamed – Glennon Doyle

This New York Times bestseller was described by Reese Witherspoon as being “Packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today.”

Untamed is a memoir by activist, speaker, bestselling author, Glennon Doyle, and deals with the journey of finding yourself as a woman.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.