How Melbournians Can Score Cheaper Meals Over the June Long Weekend

COVID-19 recovery schemes are in full swing all around the country. NSW residents have been enjoying the fruits of their Dine & Discover vouchers which put credit towards food and entertainment activities. Soon Melbournians will be able to enjoy some lunch money of their own.

So, how does the new ‘Melbourne Money’ scheme work?

What incentives are on offer in Melbourne?

The Victorian Government is offering a dining scheme to Melbourne folk who choose to eat out in the CBD, Chinatown, Lygon Street, North Melbourne, Docklands, Kensington or Southbank.

The incentive offers a 20% rebate on food and drinks purchases when dining out, in an attempt to boost cash flow for hospitality venues.

The scheme includes purchases made at bars, clubs, restaurants, cafes, pubs, breweries and distilleries and is offered to both Melbourne residents and visitors to the city.

How to redeem your Melbourne Money

To qualify for Melbourne Money you need to spend between $50 and $500 at one of the hospitality venues in the above areas. The scheme will kick off on June 11. Yep, just in time for the long weekend.

To receive your 20% rebate you’ll need to get a copy of your receipt and take an image of it to then upload it to an online portal. Orders must include food to be eligible, so your pub crawl is not included unless you buy some snacks too.

Once the receipt has been uploaded the 20 per cent rebate will be credited into your nominated bank account within 5 working days.

The government is encouraging people to submit their claims ASAP to avoid disappointment as rebates will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis until exhausted.

This also doesn’t cover online food delivery orders like Uber Eats or Deliveroo. You actually have to leave your house to take advantage of this one.

You can find out all the details about the Melbourne Money incentive here.