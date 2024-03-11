Little-Known NSW Toll Rebate Scheme That Could Save You up to $800

As the cost of living continues to rise, we’re all on the lookout for some way, any way, to save on our regular expenses. That’s why we wanted to highlight a little-known active toll relief rebate for NSW residents who drive regularly on paid roads.

What is the NSW Toll Relief Rebate?

Sydney may be home to one of the world’s most famous bridges, but we don’t get it for free. The city is jam-packed full of toll roads that can very easily turn a short trip to the shops into a pricey venture.

If you’re a regular toll road user in NSW, the government has introduced a rebate scheme that allows you to claim up to 40 per cent back, which can save you up to $800, depending on your toll use regularity.

Let’s start with the eligibility requirements. In order to claim this rebate, you’ll need to:

be a NSW resident

spend $402 or more on eligible tolls in the 2023-24 financial year ($375 or more in the 2022-23 financial year)

have an active NSW personal toll account (E-Toll or Transurban Linkt) – if you’ve moved from interstate, check with your toll provider that you now have a NSW personal account suitable for toll relief

have already paid for the tolls

have an active NSW toll provider account (not suspended or closed)

have accrued the tolls on a vehicle that’s privately registered in NSW, and is below 2794kgs TARE weight

have travelled on an eligible NSW toll road

claim within one year of the financial year end in which you paid the tolls

have not already received: a) a rebate in the quarter for which you’re claiming; b) the maximum rebate in the financial year for which you’re claiming.

Note, you’ll also need to accumulate the required toll spend on one single account, not split over multiple.

The NSW Toll Relief Rebate applies to two time periods. Between July 1, 2022 and June 30 2023, the maximum rebate is $750, while the 2023-2024 financial year allows up to $802. You can continue to claim for the previous financial year up until one year later – so for the 2022-23 financial year, you’ll have until June 30, 2024.

How to claim

To claim this toll relief rebate, you’ll need to get a couple of things in order. First, you need to link your personal toll account with your MyServiceNSW account. Secondly, you’ll need the details of the bank account into which you want the rebate to be delivered.

You can find more details and get your claim started on the Service NSW website.

