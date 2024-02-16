NBA All-Star Game 2024: How to Catch the Action Live From Australia

Contributor: Lauren Rouse and Stephanie Nuzzo

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Basketball fans, get ready because the NBA All-Star Game is back for 2024. If you’re unsure how to watch the major event from Australia, here’s your rundown on everything to know about this year’s NBA All-Star Game – along with who you can expect to take to the court.

What is the NBA All-Star game?

It’s all in the title, but basically, the All-Star NBA game brings together a bunch of top players from the National Basketball Association. Votes from fans, players and the media determine the teams every year.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star game?

In 2024, the iconic game is slated for February 16 to 18.

There are a series of events to be played out across this period, but the official game will be set for 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 18 – this translates to 12:00 pm on Monday, February 19 in AEDT.

You can also watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity game at 10:30 am on February 17 and the Rising Stars game at 1:00 pm on February 17 if you want more action.

Where is the 2024 NBA All-Star game being played?

In 2024, Indianapolis is playing host to the NBA All-Star game. The game, along with the Rising Stars event, is set to be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Who is playing?

When it comes to this year’s NBA All-Star lineup, the names selected come from a combination of votes: fans (50% of the vote), current players (25%) and media (25%).

Here’s what we know about the All-Star teams so far.

Western Conference Starters (Team LeBron)

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (team captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Eastern Conference Starters (Team Giannis)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (team captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers^ (injured, will not play)

(injured, will not play) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Where can I watch the 2024 NBA All-Star game in Australia?

U.S. sports are sometimes hard to view in Australia, but the good news is that Aussies can watch all the action from this historic game.

Sports streaming service Kayo has streamed the complete NBA All-Star event in previous years, and we can expect the same for 2024. Coverage for the main game will begin at 11:30 am, Monday, February 19, on Kayo.

You can sign up for a Kayo subscription for $25 a month if you’d like to catch all the NBA action live and on-demand, along with access to motorsports, cricket and more.

You can also stream the NBA All-Star game in Australia via ESPN on Foxtel, which you can access through a Foxtel Now membership (from $35 per month) or a Foxtel sports package (from $69 per month). Read more on that here.

Finally, there’s also the option of tuning in via the NBA League Pass service (offering all kinds of NBA content), which starts from $21.99 per month.

Enjoy the game!

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2024 game.

Lead Image Credit: NBA Website/Instagram