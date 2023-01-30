SPF Brand Naked Sundays is Running a 2-for-1 Sale Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Australian sun is brutal and if you’re not walking out the door lathered in SPF every day, respectfully, what are you doing? Sunscreen is one of the easiest ways to protect your skin from sun damage and skin cancers — which is why we’d like to point out that Australian SPF brand Naked Sundays is currently having a massive buy-one-get-one-free promo to celebrate its second birthday.

The brand does a range of SPF50+ products that are designed to help you apply and reapply on the go. Think hydrating top-up mists, lotions, cremes, lip oils, glow balm sticks and more. Of course, the way you apply each of these and how much you apply to reach full-coverage 50+ protection differs, so we recommend following the instructions on the packaging for the best application.

Studies show that 85% of Australians don’t apply enough sunscreen, so any opportunity to use more (and apply it correctly) is one we should take.

A good rule of thumb when it comes to sunscreen and protection is to always apply it 20 minutes before sun exposure. Always wear protective clothing, hats and sunglasses and seek shade where possible — and reapply after swimming, towelling and sweating in accordance with directions.

Naked Sundays’ products aren’t just your regular sunscreen lotions and creams, most of them are designed to go over or in place of makeup to ensure you’re still getting SPF50+ protection while wearing makeup.

So for 24 hours only, when you purchase any Naked Sundays product, you’ll get a free full-sized gift at the checkout. We’d start adding them to your cart now if we were you. You can also receive an additional 10% off when you sign up for their mailing list.

You can check out Naked Sundays’ full range here.