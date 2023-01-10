What Will Happen When Aussie Supermarket Price Freezes Expire?

New year, new financial pressures to worry about. If you cast your minds back to mid-2022, you may recall that supermarket giants Coles and Woolies introduced price freezes on certain items to help reduce the incredible strain grocery costs were putting on people’s wallets.

Well, come January 31, 2023, both of those price freezes will have run their course (the Woolies campaign ended in December) and the cost of products and produce in grocery aisles are set to spike once again. This news is, unsurprisingly, incredibly concerning for many Aussies.

As our pals at Pedestrian have reported, recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that in the 12 months leading up to September 2022, grocery prices jumped up considerably. Fruit and vegetable prices rose 16.2 per cent, dairy product prices increased 12.1 per cent and bread and cereal products spiked by 10 per cent.

You can take a peek at the full table of price shifts below.

The long and short of it is that the change in cost for your average grocery shop in Australia has changed substantially, and with the supermarket price freezes set to expire, there’s every chance that will continue.

In somewhat encouraging news, however, a spokesperson for Woolies shared with the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that the company intends to maintain lower prices for certain items, despite the end of its grocery price freeze.

“We know cost-of-living pressures are being felt by Australian families, and throughout 2023 we will continue to work hard to help them save each time they shop with us,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “We will continue to review each cost increase request from our suppliers on a case-by-case basis, working together to sensitively manage market-wide inflationary pressures.”

It’s certainly not a cemented promise of reasonable prices going forward, but here’s hoping…

Moving across the Coles, the supermarket chain will continue to run its Dropped & Locked price freeze campaign until January 31. A spokesperson for Coles shared with the SMH that the company intends to continue to “invest in initiatives” like this price freeze, but we don’t know exactly what the next phase of this will look like.

One of the biggest recommendations going around at the time of 2022’s grocery price hike was to invest in seasonal produce where possible. It’s certainly not going to solve all the financial problems hitting our bank accounts right now, but it is a start. If you’d like a complete guide to seasonal produce in Australia, we’ve pulled one together for you here.

Additionally, if you’d like to learn more about the value of shopping around for your groceries and comparing prices, check out this write-up we shared on that back in 2022.

Best of luck out there, pals. We’ll keep you posted on any updates that come our way.