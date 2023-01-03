What You Need to Know About Fee-Free TAFE Courses for 2023

In news that should please anyone considering heading to TAFE this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that a fee-free TAFE initiative is a go as of January 2023.

There are 180,000 fee-free TAFE places available to be snapped up throughout 2023, so if you’re interested in taking advantage, here’s what you need to know.

Tell me more about fee-free TAFE in 2023

Taking to Twitter on December 31, 2022, Albanese shared the following:

“If studying for the job you want at TAFE next year is your New Years resolution, I’ve got good news: We’re making 180,000 TAFE courses fee-free next year.”

If studying for the job you want at TAFE next year is your New Years resolution, I’ve got good news:



We’re making 180,000 TAFE courses fee-free next year. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 31, 2022

Announced as part of the National Skills Agreement in 2022, the fee-free TAFE initiative has been introduced with the intention of addressing skills shortages across Australia.

In October 2022, the Albanese government announced it was committing to delivering “480,000 fee-free TAFE and vocational education places” in total, with the first 180,000 places rolling out in 2023.

According to the government, positions will be offered in “critical skill shortage areas“.

Those include:

Care, including aged care, early education and care, health care, disability care

Technology and Increasing digital skills

Hospitality and tourism

Construction

Agriculture

Increasing our sovereign capability in areas like manufacturing, and Defence

Education Minister Jason Clare gave a statement on the announcement, sharing that, “This means more teachers, nurses and engineers and it means more Australians from poor families and rural and remote Australia doing these jobs. That’s life-changing.”

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor added at the time that:

“After a decade of inaction by the previous Government, Labor is wasting no time to address the skills shortages the country faces. These fee-free training places will provide Australians opportunities to get trained for the jobs in demand now and in the future and deliver to business the skilled workers they need.”

As SBS reports, specific details from all states and territories are yet to be announced, but we’ll be sure to give you an update as soon as we have more details.

For now, we know that TAFE NSW has shared that eligible TAFE students enrolling from December 1, 2022 (and later) who begin their course between January 1, 2023, and December 31 2023, can apply for fee-free training places.

To be eligible for fee-free TAFE NSW you must:

Live or work in New South Wales.

Be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, permanent Australian resident or a humanitarian visa holder.

Be aged 15 years or over, and not enrolled at any school.

And people from the following groups are strongly encouraged to apply:

First Nations people

LGBTIQ+ community

Veterans

Job seekers

Young people

Unpaid carers

Women interested in non-traditional fields

People living with a disability

People who are eligible for certain visa sub classes

People from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds

Eligible students from Canberra will also be able to apply for fee-free courses at the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) in 2023, with approximately 840 spots available in hospitality and tourism, technology, construction and more.

To be eligible for fee-free TAFE in the ACT you must:

be at least 17 years of age, not enrolled at school or another program leading to the completion of year 12

be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, permanent Australian resident or an eligible VISA holder, and

live or work in the ACT.

You must also be included in one of the following groups:

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples

people with a disability

young people aged 17-24 years (who are not enrolled at school and have completed Year 12)

unemployed, underemployed or a jobseeker

unpaid carers

women experiencing financial hardship

women enrolling in the Certificate II in Construction Pathways (CPC20220) or the Certificate II Electronics (UEE21920)

any person enrolling into a care sector course

Watch this space for more.