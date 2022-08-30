Want To Study Nursing Or Midwifery? You Could Get $16,500 From The Government

If you’ve been reading (or at the very least hearing) about the skills shortage in Australia of late, chances are you’re aware that one area greatly in need of support is nursing. Two years into a global pandemic it’s no surprise that one of the hardest hit industries has been health, but although lockdowns have lifted and restrictions have eased, the nursing shortage is only expected to continue.

Not only is more staff needed, the ABC has reported, but it’s now long been the case that those within the industry are burnt out – with some even leaving the profession altogether.

So, in an effort to encourage folks to consider a career in nursing and midwifery, the Victorian Government has issued a new plan to hopefully bolster staff numbers and relieve some of the pressure on existing nurses.

What’s the plan to boost nursing in Victoria?

It was announced on August 28 that the Daniel Andrews government would be rolling out a $270 million boost to the Victorian health care system, with the intention of recruiting some 17,000 nurses and midwives.

Over 10,000 midwifery and nursing students will have costs covered for their studies and scholarships will be made available to thousands more.

In a statement on the announcement the Andrews government shared that:

All new domestic students enrolling in a professional-entry nursing or midwifery course in 2023 and 2024 will receive a scholarship of up to $16,500 to cover course costs. Students will receive $9,000 while they study and the remaining $7,500 if they work in Victorian public health services for two years.

There will also be an expanded postgraduate midwifery program made available that will “provide scholarships to cover course costs and salary support for 150 existing nurses”.

The package also includes:

Scholarships for postgraduate nurses to complete studies in specialty areas such as intensive care, emergency, paediatrics and cancer care – worth an average of $10,000

$11,000 scholarships for enrolled nurses to become registered nurses, covering course costs and boosting the number of registered nurses

$12,000 scholarships to support training and employment of 100 new Nurse Practitioners in both acute and community settings

More than $20 million to provide more support to the growing numbers of graduates and postgraduates as they transition to working in our hospitals – ensuring they have access to the clincial educators, preceptors and study time they need.

Premier Daniel Andrews said of the program that “If you’re in Year 12 and you’ve been thinking about studying nursing or midwifery – go for it. We’ve got your HECS fees covered.”

“Every health system in the country is under enormous pressure due to the pandemic. The best thing we can do to support our hardworking staff is give them more support on the ground – that’s why this package will train and hire more nurses than ever before,” he continued.

Per the statement shared by the Victorian government, the number of nurses entering the public system has increased by 26 per cent in the past eight years. So, this may very well push that up further.

And it seems folks are responding well to the initiative with calls for WA to follow suit. We’ll keep you posted on any updates in this space, should they develop.